Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council’s DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The classic holiday tale recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come whose visits transform him into a kinder, gentler man. The performance is a family friendly environment featuring a multi-generational cast.

The stage performance of Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol is an annual holiday tradition for the Hilliard Arts Council! Your tickets and donations not only support our organization, but the Hilliard Food Pantry and Hilliard Firefighter's holiday toy drive! We'll also have concessions and gift certificates for sale. Don't be a Scrooge!

Adapted for the Stage by Walter Hackett, Based on the story by Charles Dickens. Director - D.J. Williams. Music Director - Alexa Rybinski, Cast: Ebenezer Scrooge - Tracy Tupman, Bob Cratchit - Pol Clark, Fred (Scrooge's Nephew) - Scott Allen, Social Worker #1 - Kelly Kauffman, Social Worker # 2 - Laura Smith, Marley's Ghost - Dayton Duvall, Spirit of Christmas Past - Tobi Gerber, Ebenezer Scrooge as a Boy - Adam Corey, Fan - Allie Haworth, Teenage Ebenezer Scrooge - Judah Penton, Belle - Amelia Francoeur, Mr. Fezziwig - John Davoll, Mrs. Fezziwig - Joyce Detwiler, Spirit of Christmas Present - Clifford Scholey, Mrs. Cratchit , Angela Casa Clark, Cratchit Children - Josh Ringger, Quinn Essex, Izzy DeTomaso and Sawyer Allen, Martha - Sydney Kauffman, Tiny Tim - Beatrice Twersky, Peg - Alyssa Ketcham, Friend 1 - Kate Shannon, Friend 2 - Carrie Varney, Spirit of Christmas Future - Jocelyn Rivers, Schmitty - Kurt Kauffman, Gertie - Jackie Mack, Turkey Boy - Parker Vana, Town Crier - Harlow Vana, Kid 1 and Kid 2 Greta Allen and Will Lytle, Ignorance and Want - Ceci Hughes and Annie Spurrier, Kids Chorus - Alice Tweedy, Claire Haworth, Ceci Hughes, Annie Spurrier, Rosie Gluys, Anna Gluys, Shawni Weibel, Charlie Sharp, Eli Hunt, Lily Piscitello, Emma Pyles, Zoey Blitz, Madeline Mack, Will Lytle, Avery Oaks, Avery Hosgood, Norah Smith, Andie Florimonte, Emma Wright, Scarlett Smith, Caetlyn Musselman, Hazel Allen, Kaylee Skidmore, Declan Davison, Penny Kotte, Gloria Hunt, Gracie McManus, Stella Krivicich, Greta Allen, Harlow Vana, Parker Vana, Beatrice Twersky, Josh Ringger, Quinn Essex, Izzy DeTomaso, Sawyer Allen, Adam Corey and Allie Haworth, Narrators - Alex Lefeld, Rachel West, Erin West and Teresa Johnson.

Performances run Dec. 3 - 5 at 7:30pm, Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2:00pm, and 7:30pm, at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer