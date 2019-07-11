Photo Coverage: First look at Grandview Carriage Place Players' THE SLIPPER AND THE ROSE

Jul. 11, 2019  

The Grandview Carriage Place Players (GCP) presents the Columbus Premiere of "The Slipper and the Rose." This Sherman Brothers retelling, with a twist, of the classic tale of Cinderella with its elaborate costumes, witty songs and remarkable set will surely leave audiences of all ages enchanted!

Performances are July 11th - July 14th, 2019 at the Grandview Heights High School, 1587 W. 3rd Ave., Grandview, Ohio 43212. Thurs - Sat @ 7:00 pm and Sun @ 2:00 pm. Tickets are $5 at the door. For information on upcoming auditions or performances, visit https://www.facebook.com/GCPPlayers/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

