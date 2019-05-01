Photo Coverage: First Look at Grandview Carriage Place Players' FROZEN JR.

Disney's Frozen Jr. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

Performances are May 2nd thru May 4th @ 7:00 pm and May 5th @ 2pm, Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215. Tickets are $5 at the door (Cash, VISA, MasterCard and Discover accepted). For more information, call John Heisel at: 614-645-3715 or Marta Durban (614) 488-3111.

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





