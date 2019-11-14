Michael Cavanaugh Will Perform The Music Of Billy Joel And Elton John

Cleveland native Michael Cavanaugh, announced his hometown performance that is set to take place at the Mimi Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square on January 10, 2020. During the concert, the Cleveland community will quickly understand why Reuters named Cavanaugh Entertainer of the year. He is set to perform the greatest hits of Sir Elton John and Billy Joel including Piano Man, Movin' Out, Crocodile Rock, Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man, Benny and the Jets, and more.

Cavanaugh grew up in Cleveland and is the youngest of four boys. He started playing the piano at age 7 and was already playing his first show by the time he was 12. Cavanaugh's piano skills continued to excel and in February of 2001 he caught the attention of Billy Joel who handpicked him to star in his Broadway Musical Movin' Out. The show culminated in 2003 with both Grammy and Tony award nominations. Since the close of the musical in 2005, Cavanaugh has been touring the country on his own, making waves in the music industry.

"The New Voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook," says Billboard Magazine. Broadway World referred to Cavanaugh as, "The New Piano Man."

For tickets and information, please call 216-241-6000 or visit playhousesquare.org.





