Beck Center for the Arts Presents First Video on Demand Professional Theater Production FULLY COMMITTED

Beck Center for the Arts has announced its first virtual production, Fully Committed, as the answer to the challenges of producing live theater during a pandemic.

Opening November 13 and running until November 29, 2020, patrons are invited to enjoy this virtual production in the comfort of their homes for $20 for an individual viewer, $30 for two or more viewers, or $40 for two or more viewers who would like to provide additional support.

Fully Committed, by Becky Mode, is a hilarious one-person comedy. Ideally suited for a virtual production, this theater piece solves the issue of how to keep a performer, director, crew, and the audience safe during a pandemic, all the while delivering great laughs. Beck Center understands the desire for comedic entertainment and is proud to deliver this witty and funny experience. For the safety of everyone, this production will be filmed and distributed online.

Scott Spence, now in his 30th season as artistic director of Beck Center for the Arts, directs. The tour-de-force comedy is performed by the very talented Nick Koesters, who was a mainstay on Beck Center's stages for many years, and has been a member of Virginia's Barter Theatre for the past eight seasons. Some of Nick's memorable shows at Beck Center include "Greater Tuna," "Is He Dead?," "Hair" and "MacBeth." Mr. Koesters is a member of Actor's Equity Association.

Koesters plays Sam Peliczowski, an out-of-work actor who runs the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan's highest reviewed restaurant. Coercion, threats, bribes, and histrionics pour forth from a cadre of desperate callers who will stop at nothing to land a prime reservation at the right table to impress their party. Amid the barrage of calls, Sam copes with his recently widowed father who's pressing him to come home for Christmas, as well as being up for a choice role in a play at Lincoln Center. Sam juggles scheming socialites, name-droppers, fickle celebrities, and egomaniacal bosses. Can he manage his own life right now? In all, this single performer brings to life over 40 characters. The New York Times calls Fully Committed "immensely entertaining, a richly comic affirmation of everything I've ever heard, or suspected, about the bad behavior that good food can inspire."

This limited engagement of Fully Committed runs November 13 through November 29, 2020 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center's 87th Professional Theater Season. Friday, November 13 will be a special virtual viewing for donors of Beck Center for the Arts. Tickets are now on sale for the run of the production.

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood. For more information please visit beckcenter.org.

