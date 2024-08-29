Review: 1776 at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In this political year, it seems very appropriate that the new production at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire is Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone’s musical 1776, the background story of the days leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Running time is 2 hours, 40 minutes including an intermission. It runs through October 13.

The setting is the Continental Congress in Philadelphia with the representatives of the Thirteen Colonies plus John Hancock, the president of the Congress, the Congressional Secretary and the Congressional Custodian. Abigail Adams, Martha Jefferson and the courier who delivers messages from Gen. George Washington. Under the superb direction of Jeff award-winning Nick Bowling, this cast of 25 brings the history of Democracy to life with an emotional impact. In his bravura Marriott debut as John Adams is Tyrick Wiltez Jones. Richard R. Henry returns to Marriott portraying “self-quoting” Benjamin Franklin. Also returning to Marriott is Erik Hellman rounding out the trio portraying the pressured Thomas Jefferson. Joel Gelman, in his Marriott debut, portrays John Hancock with his notable big signature. Jeff-award winning Heidi Kettenring portrays John Dickinson, a member who does not agree with the Declaration. He tries to prove his point several times about being under British rule. He later leaves the meeting but declares he will fight against Britain. At several moments, we see and hear from Abigail Adams (Katherine Alexis Thomas) and Martha Jefferson (Alicia Kaori in her Marriott debut), the two woman behind these powerful men.

Regina Garcia’s early American set design is a furniture collector’s dream. The costumes designed by Theresa Hunt look like they are museum quality.

1776 is a moving story of our Country’s beginning. It also shows the human side of these founding fathers. Some are struggling with this huge task. Jefferson was under pressure from John Adams to finish writing the Declaration. At one point, it looked like the Declaration was not going to happen. This was not due to a time limit but because the gentleman from South Carolina, Edward Rutledge (Matthew Hommel in his Marriott debut), wanted a section removed regarding slavery. This was met with much disdain and verbal fighting. Ultimately prior to signing the document, the language was removed. There are some wonderful light hearted moments as well, many through the courtesy of Benjamin Franklin. One of the breathtaking scenes is at the end as the audience watches the Founding Fathers put their names on the Declaration as the Secretary reads their names. I noticed that there were quite a few members of the audience with glistening eyes. It is important to be reminded of what is good and right. This Country was started by people who wanted a life better than what Britain was offering. Art has the power to illuminate the meaning of events in our lives. Marriott’s production is the right history lesson needed now. This is who we are.

