The Second City's Black Excellence Revue to Return for 4th Year with BLACK AND HIGHLY FAVORED

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Second City has revealed the ensemble of performers and creatives for the 2026 Black Excellence Revue, Black and Highly Flavored. Now in its fourth year, the annual revue has grown into a highly anticipated seasonal fixture. This year’s edition embraces JOY as its guiding theme, honoring Black artistry, humor, resilience, and community.

Leading the production as director is Mainstage alum Julia Morales, making history as the first woman of color to direct a Second City Black Excellence Revue. This year’s cast features a stacked roster of standout Second City alums and rising stars, including E.J. Cameron, Jillian Ebanks, Kimberly Michelle Vaughn, Jason Tolliver, Tyler VanDuvall, and Lauren Walker. Rounding out the team are Music Director Cesar Romero and Stage Manager Charlette San Juan. Bryon Henderson returns to the production as producer.

Brimming with fresh sketches, original music, and The Second City’s signature world-class improv, Black and Highly Flavored channels joy as a form of connection, celebration, and comedy. It’s vibrant, heartfelt, and powered by a cast that invites the audience to be part of the experience.

Black and Highly Flavored runs February 5 – March 20, with performances on Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm in UP Comedy Club, located at 230 W North Ave, 3rd Floor of Piper’s Alley, Chicago. Tickets start at $39 and are available at The Second City Box Office, by phone at 312-337-3992, or online.

Want a behind-the-scenes experience? Don’t miss Black Excellence Sketch Pad, an exclusive look at the creation of this groundbreaking show. Witness the magic in progress during previews on Thursdays, January 8 through January 22, 2026, at 7pm. Tickets for these previews are just $5.

Chicago Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. RENT (Highland Park Players) 7.2% of votes 2. HAIRSPRAY (Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park) 7.1% of votes 3. DREAMGIRLS (The Drama Group) 6.5% of votes Vote Now!