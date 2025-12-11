 tracker
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Is Now Playing at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre

Isaiah Bailey leads the company in the title role of ‘The Phantom of the Opera'.

By: Dec. 11, 2025
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Is Now Playing at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre

Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, is now playing at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre. This engagement will play for a limited eight-week engagement through February 1 only.
 
Isaiah Bailey leads the company in the title role of ‘The Phantom of the Opera'. He is joined by Jordan Lee Gilbert as ‘Christine Daaé', Daniel Lopez as ‘Raoul', Midori Marsh as ‘Carlotta Giudicelli', William Thomas Evans as ‘Monsieur Firmin', Carrington Vilmont as ‘Monsieur André', Lisa Vroman as ‘Madame Giry', Christopher Bozeka  as ‘Ubaldo Piangi', Melo Ludwig as ‘Meg Giry', and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as ‘Christine Daaé, at certain performances'.
 
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the world's most beautiful and spectacular musicals. Since 1986, it has played to over 160 million people in 205 cities, 58 territories and 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide. 
 


