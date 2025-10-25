Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at BrightSide Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s just a jump to the left… famous words that the audience is waiting for. The first show at BrightSide Theatre for its 14th season dedicated to For the Fun of It is Richard O’Brien’s campy, cult classic The Rocky Horror Show. This is not the Picture Show – that is the movie. The stage version was introduced in London’s West End in 1973. The movie is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. This is not your typical musical. Audience participation is encouraged and there are prop bags given out before the show. Patrons are also encouraged to wear costumes. There were many Rocky characters in the audience. The cast sits among the audience prior to the start of the performance. Under the direction of Jeff Award nominated director Jeffrey Cass, the audience goes on a journey of normalcy which quickly morphs into horror and science fiction. Rocky Horror pays homage to the B science fiction and horror films. Transvestism is a major theme. The rock n’ roll music plays a big part in telling the story. There is a 5 piece band which is under the direction of Phil Videckis. The costumes, designed by Cheryl Newman, are eye popping. Rose Kurutz’ choreography is energetic and the cast executes the moves with ease. The story begins with Janet Weiss (Brooke Kassal) and Brad Majors (Michael Lynch in his BrightSide debut) getting engaged. The Narrator appears (Scott Kelley) and informs the audience that Janet and Brad are going to visit their former science teacher Everett Scott (Mary Grace Martens). As they are driving, they have car trouble during a rainstorm and end up at a castle which belongs to Dr. Frank-n-Furter (John McNally is an unforgettable BS debut). His handyman and butler, Riff Raff (normally played by Thomas McMahon but was played by Charlie Kungl) and his maid Magenta (Michelle Bollinger) welcome the guests and are discussing an unlucky delivery boy with one of the groupies Columbia (Collette Michelle making their BS debut). Janet and Brad try to leave but are stopped by Frank. He invites them to his laboratory and they are stripped to their underwear to dry off. He tells them he has discovered the secret to life and unveils his creation, a blonde, well-built man named Rocky (Ben Chalex making his BS debut) who is clad only in gold underwear. He is the muscled physique Frank likes. Later that night, Janet is enjoying Brad’s advances in her darkened bedroom only to discover that it is Frank. He convinces her pleasure is not a crime and they continue their activity. In Brad’s darkened bedroom, he is advancing with Janet only to discover it is Frank at which point Frank is told Rocky has escaped. Janet discovers Rocky in the laboratory hiding and she seduces him. Dr. Scott arrives at the castle and Frank accuses him and Brad of trying to investigate the castle. Frank uses a device to electronically restrain the visitors and Rocky. It is now revealed that the inhabitants of the castle are aliens led by Frank who abandoned the original mission to enjoy sex with Earthlings. Frank convinces Columbia, Janet, Brad and Rocky to perform a song and dance show. The show ends abruptly when Magenta and Riff Raff show up in spacesuits and carrying ray guns. Frank makes a final plea with Riff Raff but he is rayed down. Janet, Brad and Dr. Scott are able to leave. Riff Raff and Magenta are overjoyed to be able to return to their world with the other inhabitants. Brad and Janet watch the castle blast off into outer space. The Narrator returns to summarize that the human race is lost in time, and lost in space.

Thus ends this very strange and quirky tale. At the end of the curtain call, the audience is invited to stand and do the Time Warp with the cast. A perfect ending. This musical is not for everyone. However, it is a fun night for adults - 18 and older definitely. Cudos to BrightSide for keeping the original story and script in tact. As I looked around the audience, most were smiling and many were singing along. Again, this season is about fun. This is the right show to start the season. Let’s do the time warp again!!!

