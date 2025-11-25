Review: IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Let Me Sing and I’m Happy.

An aptly titled song from one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th Century, Irving Berlin. The holiday offering at Aurora’s Paramount Theatre is Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. Jeff Award-winning director Stephen Schellhardt has created a musical that will stay with you long after the last note is played and the last bow taken.

Most everyone is familiar with the classic 1954 film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen. However, recently I’m finding out not everyone has. I’ve seen the stage version several times and what I love about it is that there are more Berlin songs – many of which are not as well known. It is a wonderful showcase for his catalogue. From the overture through the finale, hearing Berlin’s music played by the Paramount’s 15 piece orchestra under the direction of Celia Villacres, is a luxury in itself. This music stands the test of time. The four principal characters are played by Alex Syiek as Bob Wallace, Evan C. Dolan as Phil Davis, Sophie Grimm as Betty Hayes and Jessie J. Potter as Judy Hayes. David Girolmo is General Henry Waverly, Abby C. Smith plays Martha Watson, his manager of the inn and Tessa Mae Pundsack as his granddaughter, Susan. The role is also played by Omi Lichtenstein. The plot basically revolves around 2 army buddies who become entertainers after the War, 2 sisters trying to get into show business and the retired general who doesn’t realize the woman he needs in his life is at the front desk at his inn. When Alex Syiek (Bob) sings “How Deep is the Ocean” it is a goosebump moment as is “Love, You Didn’t Do Right By Me” sung by Sophie Grimm (Betty). There are homages to the film throughout the production. The stunning costumes by Mara Blumenfeld were eye popping and, to my delight, complimentary to two of the songs, Blue Skies (all blue) and I Love A Piano (black and white representing the keys). The costumes for the finale take your breath away. Blue Skies closed Act One and I Love a Piano opened Act Two. This is an amazing production number using a grand piano as a tap platform and the ensemble singing and dancing. The number received applause at least 6 times as it should. Choreographer Tiffany Krause and tap choreographer Annie Jo Fischer combined elements that were jaw dropping. Award-winning Jeffrey D. Kmiec’s set design took the audience from 1944 to 1954 beginning with the starkness of Christmas Eve 1944 and ending in December 1954 with elegant and classy pieces. All together, it felt like the perfect musical. With all the issues Aurora is facing right now, not being able to enjoy top notch entertainment at a decent price would be a disservice to the Chicagoland area. This is the show to see for the right spirit and feel about the holidays. We get to sing along at the end and it snows. I’m highly recommending this production. Paramount has created and is sharing a wonderful gift with its audiences. It reminds us of a bygone time. It brings memories of loved ones and family who are here and absent. It’s about family, gratitude and love. You will cry, you will smile and you will be happy. May your days be merry and bright…

