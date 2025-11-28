Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Don’t forget where you came from. Words spoken by Sam Phillips, founder and owner of Sun Records, to Elvis Presley. The holiday production at the Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre is Million Dollar Quartet Christmas. It continues the story where Million Dollar Quartet ends. It is December 4, 1956 – the one and only time that Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis performed together.

It took place inside the historic Sun Records in Memphis. Each one of these performers got their start and soared to stardom under the guidance of Mr. Samuel Cornelius Phillips (Ross Griffin making his Marriott debut). Jerry Lee Lewis (JP Coletta in his Marriott debut), Carl Perkins (Trevor Lindley Craft, Marriott debut), Johnny Cash (Michael D. Potter, Marriott debut) and Elvis Presley (Colton Sims, Marriott debut) have assembled at Sun to inform Sam of decisions they have made regarding their futures away for Sun Records.

Jeff Award-winning director Scott Weinstein brings this semi-factual story together in a way that resonates with the audience: making decisions, wondering if it’s the right one and then going forth with that decision and having to say goodbye to the people who helped to shape who you are. During the course of the story, we hear from each of these stars as to what their life was like before Sam and what they hope will happen after they leave Sam and Sun. Elvis’ girlfriend, Dyanne (Teah Kiang Mirabelli) is part of the session.

She also knows that she and Elvis will be going their separate ways soon. Rounding out the ensemble are the drummer Fluke (Jed Feder) and the bassist, Brother Jay (Cody Siragusa making his Marriott debut). During the 95 minute production, this group of musicians entertains theatergoers in every possible way. Yes Jerry Lee jumps off the piano, Elvis dances and hip shakes, Carl roams all over the stage and is the master of his guitar. Johnny and his voice mesmerize the audience. He also plays the harmonica.

There are beautiful harmonies on Christmas classics. When Silent Night is sung, a complete silence comes over the theater. On the other hand, there is foot stomping, hand clapping amazing rock ‘n’ roll versions of holiday favorites. There are components of the original MDQ and it works nicely. All of the actors play their instruments and Dyanne plays the ukulele. An unforgettable moment occurred when Dyanne showed each quartet member the top 10 song list for that week.

Then they had to sing a part of the song. What a mix! The set design by Milo Bue is minimal but the essence of the studio is felt. The Marriott sound booth is used for the recording studio and very effective. The end of the story is very nicely woven together. We know what lives each of these musical geniuses led.

Their talent and gifts to the music industry will always be applauded. They were pioneers and incredibly gifted musicians. Sam Phillips saw that in each of his boys. He helped them to grow. They were his Million Dollar Quartet. The fact that this event occurred only once is head shaking. What a tour this would have been. Marriott is giving its audience a chance to see what might have been. What a night it was….

