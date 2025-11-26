Photos/Video: SISTER ACT at Drury Lane Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sister Act is now playing at Drury Lane Theatre, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. Check out all new photos and video from the show here!

Sister Act is directed by Chicago theater stalwart E. Faye Butler and runs through January 11, 2026.

Based on the hit 1992 film, this divine, feel-good comedy will have you rejoicing with the whole family this holiday season.

The cast of Sister Act features Rae Davenport (Deloris Van Cartier), Michelle Duffy (Mother Superior), Lawrence Flowers (Eddie Souther), Rachel Carreras (Sister Mary Patrick), Kelly Anne Clark (Sister Mary Theresa), Christine Mayland Perkins (Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours), Kelvin Roston Jr. (Curtis Jackson), Meg Thalken (Sister Mary Lazarus), and Amanda Walker (Sister Mary Robert) with Marta Bady, Matheus Barbee, Aurora Boe, Trey DeLuna, Maddison Denault, Darryl D'Angelo Jones, Lorenzo Rush Jr., Kayla Shipman, Richaun Stewart, Arik Vega, and Jonah Winston.

The creative team includes E. Faye Butler (Director), Tor Campbell (Associate Director), David Fiorello (Music Director), Kenny Ingram (Choreographer), Sim Carpenter (Scenic Designer), Leon Dobkowski (Costume Designer), Sherrice Mojgani (Lighting Designer), Stephanie Farina (Co-Sound Designer), Sarah Ramos (Co-Sound Designer), Cassy Schillo (Properties Designer) Kevin Foster (Wig Designer), Larry Baker (Production Stage Manager) and Casie Morrel (Assistant Stage Manager).

Photo Credit: Justin Barbin