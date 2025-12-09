Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery to Return to Steppenwolf in THE TROUBLE WITH ANGELS

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Steppenwolf Theatre will present five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, the hilariously charming Kate Flannery and The Tony Guerrero Quartet in The Trouble With Angels, a raucous night of comedy, song and unapologetic mischief playing four performances only, April 9 – 11, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.

Tickets cost $79 - $149*. A special Steppenwolf member pre-sale begins Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 12 pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, December 11, 2025 at online or by calling the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. *Prices include a $10 processing fee.

With powerhouse vocals, razor-sharp wit and more than a few surprises, these two beloved stars serve up a cocktail of classic tunes, campy banter and devilish charm. It’s part cabaret, part stand-up and all sass – because when these angels get together, heaven can wait.

Photo credit: Chris Haston

