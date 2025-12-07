Review: THE NUTCRACKER at Lyric Opera Of Chicago

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It’s Christmastime in the city…

There are 2 artistic performances in Chicago when you know its Christmastime. One is the Goodman’s A Christmas Carol and the other is the Joffrey Ballet’s Nutcracker at the Lyric. Last night, Christopher Wheeldon’s acclaimed version of the beloved ballet opened its 10th season. Brian Selznick’s story is set right before the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition begins. Before the ballet begins, projected on the curtain are actual newspaper headlines about the fair. It is very interesting and it’s a wonderful preface the ballet. The story begins Christmas Eve 1892, five months before the Exposition opens. Marie (danced on Friday by Amanda Assucena) and her brother Franz (danced on Friday by Alan Ruesch) are the children of one of the Exposition workers (Gayeon Jung). Workers from the fair and their families arrive at their house to have a Christmas celebration. The man who created and designed the fair is also at the party. He is known as the Great Impresario (danced on Friday by Stefan Goncalvez). His apprentice, Peter (on Friday danced by Hyuma Klyosawa) is also in attendance. The Impresario captivates the party goers with stories and visions of the fair. He also has gifts. There is one missing gift. Franz has stolen it. The Impresario makes it reappear by magic. It is a beautiful nutcracker. When a rat catcher appears, Franz drops it and it breaks. The Impresario fixes it. During the night, Marie awakens and sees rats kidnap Franz. The Impresario returns and the little Christmas tree begins to grow until it seems to take over the entire world. From its branches, the Nutcracker is now life-size and alive. The Rat King (danced on Friday by Dylan Gutierrez) appears and begins battle with the Nutcracker. Marie is able to distract the Rat King and it is killed by the Nutcracker. Franz is rescued and the Nutcracker has now become Prince Peter. As the snow begins, a gondola appears to take Marie, the Prince, and the Impresario out into the night. It begins to snow and snowflakes dance the gondola on its journey. Act II begins with the Queen of the Fair (played by Jung) in all her glorious gold. She allows them to visit the Dream Fair. They see the different pavilions where the countries of the world are represented. It is during this portion that the audience hears all the recognizable Tchaikovsky music. The Lyric orchestra under the direction of Scott Speck fills the Lyric with those familiar themes. During the visit to the Arabian pavilion, Jeraldine Mendoza and Dylan Gutierrez received thunderous applause for their eye popping pas de deux. Buffalo Bill (Valentino Moneglia Zamora) showed off some pretty fancy lassoing skills. The Impresario and the Queen of the Fair fall in love which makes the Dream Fair explode into light. Marie awakens from her dream. It is Christmas Day.

The stunning costumes and masks created by Julian Crouch are a feast for the eyes. Many of the attendees were dressed to the nines, especially the children. The beautiful Christmas tree in the lobby is a must for photos. The Lyric is dressed and ready for the holidays. This production will make you feel anything can happen, especially in December.

