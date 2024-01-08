Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance Performs POTUS This Month

Performances run January 19-28, 2024.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance Performs POTUS This Month

Kicking off 2024 in hilarious style, Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present Selina Fillinger's gleefully feminist satire, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Directed by Jamie Lawson, POTUS performs at Theatre Alliance's Ihrie Theatre (650 W 6th Street, Winston-Salem) January 19-28, 2024. Single tickets ($19-$21) are on sale now and can be purchased online at theatrealliance.ws .

When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. (Any resemblance to past White House shenanigans is purely coincidental.)

A derogatory comment, a summit gone awry, an anal abscess-it's a bad day at the White House. Take a raucous romp through the halls of the West Wing in a riotous and irreverent farce about the men who hold the power vs. the women who get the job done.

The cast for POTUS includes (in alphabetical order) Rebecca Askew (Dusty - His Dalliance), Katy Carroll (Harriet - His Chief of Staff), Mare Hutchinson (Margaret - His Wife, The First Lady), Heather Levinson (Jean - His Press Secretary), Jessie Stewart Lopez (Bernadette - His Sister), Ashley Pearson (Stephanie - His Secretary), and Brianna Witherspoon (Chris - A Journalist). The creative team for POTUS includes Jamie Lawson (Director), Suzanne Vaughan (Lighting Design), and Jeremy Engel (Sound Design).

Rated R - contains pervasive adult language, sexual discussions (This production is not for the easily-offended.)




