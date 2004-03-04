First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; ALICE BY HEART Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Alexander McDonald Villarreal - ETHNICALLY AMBIGIOUS - Haywood Arts Regional Theatre 16%

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT

11%

Anne Lambert -- Fire/Pit Theatre Company

HOW TO BE AN ETHICAL SLUT

11%

Brooke McCarthy -- Charlotte's Off Broadway

ONE MAN SHOW

9%

Rob Taylor -- Camel City Playhouse

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT

9%

Hank West -- Fire/Pit Theatre Company

SCOTLAND

9%

rob taylor -- Camel City Theatre

ME 2

7%

Tommy Foster -- The Long Room

VAUDEVILLE FROLIC

7%

Rob Taylor -- Camel City Playhouse

LOVE HEALS

7%

Artists of AVLMT -- Asheville Musical Theatre

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT

6%

Iris DeWitt -- Fire/Pit Theatre Company

AINT I A WOMAN

4%

carl jones -- cycle bar

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT

4%

Jonathan Wallace -- Fire/Pit Theatre Company

THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL

8%

Mekisha Rivers -- Little Theater of Gastonia

OKLAHOMA!

7%

Katie Jo Icenhower -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

CABARET

7%

Claire Depaoli -- Little Theater of Gastonia

NEWSIES

6%

Amanda Diorio -- High Point Community Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Juniper Dickens -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

RIDE THE CYCLONE

6%

Brian Jones -- RAH! Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

6%

John C.Wilson & Mary Isom -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

5%

Dallas McKinney -- Just Two Guys Productions

ALICE BY HEART

5%

Angie Dolan -- Cherryville Little Theatre

PRINCE OF EGYPT

4%

Sam Stowe -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Shay Yara -- Legacy Theater and Music Company

THE BODYGUARD

4%

Tod Kubo -- Piedmont Players Theatre

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

4%

Amy McCleary -- Mountain Theatre Company

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

4%

Lily Bodnar -- The Green Room Community Theatre

LIFE SUCKS

4%

Matilyn Hull -- Hendersonville Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

3%

Isabel Gonzalez -- Central Piedmont Community College

GREASE

3%

Gina Clarke -- Ansonia Theatre

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Sharlie Duncan -- Post Mortem Players

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

2%

Erin Leigh Knowles -- Mountain Theatre Company

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Carrie Plew -- Creative Greensboro

MIRACLE ON 31ST STREET

2%

Rebecca White -- Old Courthouse Theatre

FIRST DATE

2%

Vanessa Davis -- Fort Mill Community Playhouse

COMPANY

2%

Katie Muckenfuss -- Kernersville Little Theatre

FOREVER PLAID

1%

Jonathan Van Dyke -- Mountain Theatre Company

THE CRUCIBLE

1%

Renee Welsh Noel -- Post Mortem Players

CABARET

8%

Lauren Parker & Marie Novak -- Little Theater of Gastonia

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

7%

Tara Raczenski -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

7%

Amanda McLoughlin -- Hendersonville Theatre

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERROS

7%

Andy Lominac -- Greenroom Community Theatre

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

7%

Mykie Upchurch -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL 10TH ANNIVERSARY

5%

Eric Gagliardo -- High Point Community Theatre

CABARET

4%

Marie Novak -- Little theater of Gastonia

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

Rachel Engstrom -- Theatre Charlotte

OKLAHOMA!

4%

Daisy Neske -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

3%

Matt McKinney -- Just 2 Guys

1776

3%

Angela Harris -- Belmont Abbey College

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Daisy Neske -- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

THE BODYGUARD

3%

Beth Killian -- Piedmont Players Theatre

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

3%

Freddie Harward -- Central Piedmont Community College

FOREVER PLAID

3%

Beck Jones -- Mountain Theatre Company

WINNIE THE POOH

2%

Brittany Price -- Ansonia Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Beth Killian -- Piedmont Players Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Emma Lee Kurts -- Hickory Community Theatre

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

2%

Sarah Kate Padraza and Gabriel Beech -- The Green Room Community Theatre

THE BURNT PART BOYS

2%

Beck Jones -- Mountain Theatre Company

THE CRUCIBLE

2%

Jordan McKenzie Deese -- Post Mortem Players

MORIARTY

2%

Daisy Neske -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

PERSUADED

2%

Tara Radcinski -- Pinwheel Productions

CABARET

2%

Sarah Gross -- Old courthouse theatre

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

1%

Beck Jones -- Mountain Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

13%

- Lincoln Theatre Guild

THE NUTCRACKER:A CHILDREN’S BALLET

12%

- Lincoln cultural center

ANYTHING GOES

11%

- HART Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

11%

- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

ALICE BY HEART

11%

- Cherryville Little Theatre

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

8%

- Theatre Charlotte

THE BODYGUARD

7%

- Piedmont Players Theatre

PRINCE OF EGYPT

6%

- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

6%

- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

5%

- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

4%

- Mountain Theatre Company

COMPANY

4%

- Kernersville Little Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

- Piedmont opera

THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL

9%

Ashleigh B. Curry -- Little Theater of Gastonia

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

6%

Chad Edwards -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

6%

Jamie Lawson -- Theatre Alliance

CABARET

5%

Lauren Parker -- Little Theater of Gastonia

MATILDA

4%

Allison Andrews -- The Green Room Community Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

4%

Autumn Bolton & Erika Danielle -- Cherryville Little Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

4%

Nicole DePietro -- RAH! Theatre

THE BODYGUARD

3%

Tod Kubo -- Piedmont Players Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

3%

Dallas McKinney -- Just Two Guys Productions

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Candice Dickinson -- HART Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

3%

Katie Jo Icenhower -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

SISTER ACT

3%

Thao Nyguen -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

3%

Carly McMinn -- Central Piedmont Community College

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Jessica Forwerck -- Legacy Theater and Music Company

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

3%

Amy McCleary -- Mountain Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Tiffany Christian -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

NEWSIES

2%

Courtney Lowe -- High Point Community Theatre

CINDERELLA

2%

Ana Carnes -- Lincoln theatre guild

THE BURNT PART BOYS

2%

Scott Daniel -- Mountain Theatre Company

GREASE

2%

Tyler Baucom -- Ansonia Theatre

THE FANTASTICKS

2%

Joanna Underwood -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

ZOMBIE PROM

2%

Breanna Saurez -- Piedmont Players

SONG FOR A NEW WORLD

2%

Gabriel Beech -- The Green Room Community Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Rowan Bishop -- Hendersonville Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Scott Albert -- Theatre Charlotte

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

11%

John David Brown III -- The Green Room Theatre

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION

7%

Autumn Bolton & Becca DeGregory -- Cherryville Little Theatre

PUFFS

7%

Bryan Rife -- Little theater of Gastonia

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

7%

- Theatre Charlotte

THE GIN GAME

6%

John C. Wilson -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

CLUE

4%

Lauren Parker -- Little Theater of Gastonia

THE CAKE

4%

Erin McCarson -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

3%

Tomeka Allen -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

MORIARTY

3%

Phil Powell -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

FEEDING BEATRICE

3%

David Bricquet -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Jess Forwerck -- Legacy Theater and Music Company

THE HOT WING KING

2%

Tatum Terry -- Hickory Community Theatre

THE MIRACLE WORKER

2%

Dalton Isaac -- Theatre Statesville

UNNECESSARY FARCE

2%

Philip Powell -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Christopher Donoghue -- Belmont Abbey College

HAMLET

2%

Joey Upper -- Shared Radiance

LIFE SUCKS

2%

Dakota Mann -- Hendersonville Theatre

THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE

2%

Jason Roland -- Camel City Playhouse

MURDER AT THE HOWARD JOHNSON’S

2%

Bill Morgan -- The Green Room Community Theatre

THE CRUCIBLE

2%

Heather Wilson-Bowlby -- Post Mortem Players

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Lily Oden -- Piedmont Players Theatre

AN ILIAD

2%

Dakota Mann -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

MISSISSIPPI QUEENS

1%

Dalton Isaac -- Theatre Statesville

MACBETH

1%

Rob Taylor -- Camel City Playhouse

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

1%

Steve Kaliski -- Davidson Community Players

THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL

12%

- Little Theater of Gastonia

CABARET

5%

- Little Theater of Gastonia

RIDE THE CYCLONE

5%

- RAH! Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

4%

- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

PRINCE OF EGYPT

4%

- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

HAIRSPRAY

3%

- Lincoln Theatre Guild

ALICE BY HEART

3%

- Cherryville Little Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

3%

- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

3%

- Legacy Theater and Music Company

NEWSIES

3%

- High Point Community Theatre

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

3%

- Uwharrie Players

LITTLE SHOW OF HORRORS

3%

- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

HAIRSPRAY

3%

- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

- Hendersonville Theatre

THE BURNT PART BOYS

2%

- Mountain Theatre Company

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

2%

- Central Piedmont Community College

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

2%

- The Green Room Community Theatre

A CHORUS LINE

2%

- The Lotus Project

WAITRESS

2%

- Hickory Community Theatre

THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE

2%

- Camel City Playhouse

THE BODYGUARD

2%

- Piedmont Players Theatre

PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES

2%

- Lincoln Theatre Guild

SWEENEY TODD

2%

- Queens University

GREASE

2%

- Ansonia Theatre

THE MIRACLE WORKER

2%

- Theatre Statesville

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

11%

Emily Stanton -- The Green Room Theatre

CABARET

9%

Danielle Comeau -- Little Theater of Gastonia

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

7%

- Theatre Charlotte

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

7%

Suzanne Vaughan -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

MORIARTY

6%

Jason Irons -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

5%

- Theatre Charlotte

ALICE BY HEART

4%

Pete DeGregory -- Cherryville Little Theatre

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

4%

Bill West-Davis -- The Green Room Community Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Kodi Yara -- Legacy Theater and Music Company

CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Rod Oden -- Hickory Community theater

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Jason Williams -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

AN ILIAD

3%

Abby Auman -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

2%

Emily Stanton -- Theatre Charlotte

MISERY

2%

Abby Auman -- Hendersonville Theatre

UNNECESSARY FARCE

2%

Suzanne Vaughn -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

THE CIVIL WAR

2%

Zach Holditch -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

MATILDA

2%

Carol Sigmon -- The Green Room Community Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Jason Irons -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

2%

Juan Leon -- Uwharrie Players

WAITRESS

2%

Bill West-Davis -- Hickory Community Theatre

1776

2%

Gary Sivak -- Belmont Abbey College

THE BURNT PART BOYS

2%

Mike Wood -- Mountain Theatre Company

THE BODYGUARD

2%

Jennifer O'Kelly -- Piedmont Players Theatre

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

2%

Latrice Negron -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

Chris Barcroft -- Post Mortem Players

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

13%

Gabriel Beech and Michael Sisk -- The Green Room Community Theatre

CABARET

10%

Heaven Watson-Weary -- Little Theater of Gastonia

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

8%

Dan Dodson -- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

7%

Joel Fingerhut -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Michael Sisk -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

INTO THE WOODS

6%

John Crawley -- Asheville Community Theatre

AVENUE Q

5%

Chris Tilley -- Camel City Playhouse

THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL

5%

Michael Sisk -- Little Theater of Gastonia

THE BODYGUARD

5%

Lindsey Schroeder -- Piedmont Players Theatre

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

4%

Brooke Bell -- Just 2 Guys

FOREVER PLAID

4%

Bo Garrard -- Mountain Theatre Company

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

4%

Peter Leo -- Central Piedmont Community College

THE BURNT PART BOYS

4%

Bo Garrard -- Mountain Theatre Company

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Christy Elkins -- Summerfield Stage Company

FIRST DATE

2%

Vicki Harvell -- Fort Mill Community Playhouse

WAITRESS

2%

Jeff Hartman -- Hickory Community theater

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

2%

Pam Farnsworth -- Greenroom Community Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Justin Smith -- Queens university

1776

2%

Jim Eddings -- Belmont Abbey College

CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Pam Farnsworth -- Hickory Community theater

THE FANTASTICKS

2%

Michael Sisk -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL

8%

- Little Theater of Gastonia

RIDE THE CYCLONE

5%

- RAH! Theatre

CABARET

4%

- Little Theater of Gastonia

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

SWEENEY TODD

4%

- Queens University

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

4%

- Just 2 Guys

OKLAHOMA!

4%

- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

4%

- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

HAIRSPRAY

4%

- Lincoln theatre guild

NEWSIES

4%

- High Point Community Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

3%

- Cherryville Little Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

3%

- Lincoln Theatre Guild

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

- Theatre Charlotte

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

3%

- Legacy Theater and Music Company

SISTER ACT

2%

- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

- Hendersonville Theatre

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

2%

- Theatre Charlotte

THE BODYGAURD

2%

- Piedmont Players Theater

THE BURNT PART BOYS

2%

- Mountain Theatre Company

GREASE

2%

- Ansonia Theatre

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

- Uwharrie Players

ANYTHING GOES

2%

- HART Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

2%

- Central Piedmont Community College

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL

2%

- Children's Theatre of Charlotte

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

23%

- Post Mortem Players

SEX, LIES, AND A SYCAMORE TREE

13%

- Charlotte's Off Broadway

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

12%

- Mountain Theatre Company

NUNS OF CAMELOT

11%

- Camel City Playhouse

MISSISSIPPI QUEENS

10%

- Theatre Statesville

ELECTRIDAD

8%

- Three Bone Theatre

LEMURIA

8%

- Creative Greensboro

DEATH COMES TO PLAY

7%

- The Sublime Theatre and Press

A MAMA JALLOH STEW

7%

- Camel City Playhouse

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

5%

Gray Smith -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL

5%

Aniyah Blair-Young -- Little Theater of Gastonia

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

Nathan Sebens -- Little Theatre Of Winston Salem

ALICE BY HEART

3%

Grace Carmody -- Cherryville Little Theatre

CABARET

3%

Patrick Stepp -- Little Theater of Gastonia

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

3%

Andrew Turnbull -- Just Two Guys Productions

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Antonella Psocik -- RAH! Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Candice Dickinson -- HART Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Chris Cannon -- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

CABARET

2%

Autumn Eudy -- Little Theater of Gastonia

HEATHERS

2%

Emily Bowling -- RAH! Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Mars Mignon -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

JJ Monteleone -- RAH! Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Zoe Zelonky -- Hendersonville Theatre

GREASE

2%

Tyler Poplin -- Ansonia Theatre

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

2%

Abigail Gordiany -- Mountain Theatre Company

VIOLET

2%

Destiny Wolf -- Theatre Charlotte

ALICE BY HEART

2%

Christina Aderholdt -- Cherryville Little Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Martha Merritt -- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Ash Wirth -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Ashley West Davis -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

HAIRPSRAY

1%

Heaven Watson Weary -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

THE BURNT PART BOYS

1%

Alex Pletikapich -- Mountain Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Elizabeth DeVault -- Asheville Community Theater

THE COLOR PURPLE

1%

Dontavious D. Harris -- Little Theater of Gastonia

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION

5%

Erika Danielle -- Cherryville Little Theatre

THE GREAT EASTER EGG HUNT

5%

Mark Walek -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

CLUE

4%

Ashley Brayton -- Little Theater of Gastonia

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

4%

Adam Peal -- Theatre Charlotte

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

4%

Christian Underwood -- Greenroom Community Theatre

WINNIE THE POOH

4%

Tyler Poplin -- Ansonia Theatre

PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES

3%

Mike Wirth -- Lincoln theatre guild

THE BOOK OF WILL

3%

Alan Steele -- Montford Parkplayers

SORDID LIVES

3%

Wilson Mericle -- High Point Community Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

3%

Jake Ensey -- Legacy Theater and Music Company

PUFFS

3%

Matthew Lasalle -- Little theater of Gastonia

THE MIRACLE WORKER

2%

Aubrey Kowalski -- Theatre Statesville

UNNECESSARY FARCE

2%

Isaac Hampton -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

THE CAKE

2%

Kathleen Niemann -- HART Theatre

CLUE

2%

Guy Winker -- Little Theater of Gastonia

HAMLET

2%

David Merritt Jr. -- Shared Radiance

AN ILIAD

2%

Quinn Terry -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

DOUBT

2%

David Bricquet -- Stained Glass Playhouse

UNNECESSARY FARCE

2%

Ann Breitbach -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

MACBETH

2%

Elize Rodriguez -- Camel City Playhouse

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Ethan McEntire -- Belmont Abbey College

MACBETH

2%

Christopher Cohen -- Camel City Playhouse

5 TIMES IN ONE NIGHT

1%

Emily Emerson -- Spirit Gum Theatre

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU

1%

Steve Forster -- Uwharrie Players

FENCES

1%

Mya Brown -- NC Black Rep

PUFFS

7%

- Little theater of Gastonia

CLUE

5%

- Little Theater of Gastonia

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION

5%

- Cherryville Little Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

5%

- Theatre Charlotte

THE GIN GAME

5%

- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

RUMORS

4%

- Lee Street Theatre

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

3%

- Central Piedmont Community College

THE HUMANS

3%

- Davidson Community Players

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

3%

- Belmont Abbey College

THE CAKE

3%

- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

- piedmont players theater

THE CRUCIBLE

3%

- Post Mortem Players

MORIARTY

3%

- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

3%

- Legacy Theater and Music Company

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

3%

- Camel City Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

- Piedmont Players Theatre

THE MOORS

2%

- Just Two Guys Productions

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU

2%

- Uwharrie Players

THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE

2%

- Camel City Playhouse

THE HOT WING KING

2%

- Hickory Community Theatre

THE MIRACLE WORKER

2%

- Theatre Statesville

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

- Belmont Abbey College

THE MOUSETRAP

2%

- HART Theatre

UNNECESSARY FARCE

2%

- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

FEEDING BEATRICE

2%

- Little Theatre Of Winston Salem

MAN OF LA MANCHA

51%

- Piedmont Opera

AFRICAN QUEENS

32%

- Piedmont Opera

PAGLIACCI

16%

- Piedmont Opera

CLUE

7%

Lauren Parker & Ethan Parker -- Little Theater of Gastonia

MORIARTY

7%

Philip Powell & This Robot Dreams -- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

PUFFS

5%

Michael Shelton -- Little theater of Gastonia

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Bill Kimrey -- Dilworth Players

RIDE THE CYCLONE

4%

Nicole DePietro -- RAH! Theatre

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

4%

Chris Timmons -- Theatre Charlotte

UNNECESSARY FARCE

4%

This Robot Dreams -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Drew Strezpek -- Legacy Theater and Music Company

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

4%

Fatima V. Njie -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

Tom Bastek -- HART Theatre

NEWSIES

4%

Matt Lowe -- High Point Community Theatre

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER

3%

Dakota Mann -- Hendersonville Theatre

THE BODYGUARD

3%

Chip Decker -- Piedmont Players Theatre

WINNIE THE POOH

3%

Ruth Anne Harris -- Ansonia Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Eric Seale -- Hickory Community Theatre

LIFE SUCKS

3%

Bess Park -- Hendersonville Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

3%

Tom Bastek -- HART Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Tom Bastek -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

1776

3%

Gary Sivac -- Belmont Abbey College

MACBETH

2%

Christopher Cohen/Rob Taylor -- Camel City Playhouse

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

2%

Gabriel Beech, Matt Padraza, and Jamie Perrera -- The Green Room Community Theatre

THE CRUCIBLE

2%

Brian J. Rassler -- Post Mortem Players

THE BURNT PART BOYS

2%

Jeff Weber/Weber Scenic -- Mountain Theatre Company

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Matt and Rachael Morris -- The Green Room Theatre

THE COTTAGE

2%

Rebekkah Meixner-Hanks -- Lees-McRae Summer Theatre

CABARET

13%

Lauren Parker -- Little Theater of Gastonia

MORIARTY

9%

Shane Young -- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

SWEENEY TODD

9%

Blake Upchurch -- Legacy Theater and Music Company

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

8%

Jeremy Engel -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

AN ILIAD

8%

Aaron Ybarra -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

7%

Christian Underwood -- The Green Room Theatre

THE CRUCIBLE

6%

Chris Stonnell & Steve Harper -- Post Mortem Players

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

6%

Montavius Blocker and Carly McMinn -- Central Piedmont Community College

MACBETH

4%

Rob Taylor/Peter Wilson -- Camel City Playhouse

1776

3%

Gary Sivac -- Belmont Abbey College

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

3%

Bo Garrard -- Mountain Theatre Company

THE BURNT PART BOYS

3%

Bo Garrard -- Mountain Theatre Company

FEEDING BEATRICE

3%

Dan Beckmann -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

3%

Matt Padraza -- The Green Room Community Theatre

THE MIRACLE WORKER

3%

Dalton Isaac -- Theatre Statesville

LIFE SUCKS

2%

Dakota Mann -- Hendersonville Theatre

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

2%

Bo Garrard -- Mountain Theatre Company

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Logan Carter -- Post Mortem Players

FOREVER PLAID

2%

Bo Garrard -- Mountain Theatre Company

THE COTTAGE

1%

Megan Shotwell -- Lees-McRae Summer Theatre

THE THIN PLACE

1%

Logan Carter -- Post Mortem Players

MATILDA

10%

Ashley West-Davis -- The Green Room Community Theatre

CABARET

6%

Becky Layman -- Little Theater of Gastonia

GROUNDHOG DAY

5%

Amber Engel -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

OKLAHOMA!

3%

David McDonald -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Daniel Becker -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL

3%

Vance Riley -- Children's Theatre of Charlotte

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

Dontavious Harris -- Little Theater of Gastonia

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Lucien Hinton -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

HEATHERS

3%

Annie Williams -- RAH! Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL

2%

Erica Taylor -- Little Theater of Gastonia

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Ash Wirth -- Lincoln theatre guild

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Clayton Morgan -- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

THE BODYGUARD

2%

Leslie Roberts -- Piedmont Players Theatre

THE BURNT PART BOYS

2%

Al Dollar -- Mountain Theatre Company

HEATHERS

2%

Brandon Jordan -- RAH! Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Seth Yarman -- Legacy Theater and Music Company

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Brad Call -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

CINDERELLA

2%

Meredith Mendenhall -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Naimah Coleman -- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre

THE BURNT PART BOYS

2%

William Field -- Mountain Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Alexis Bowman -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

GROUNDHOG DAY

2%

Oliver Helsabeck -- High Point Community Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Heaven Watson-Weary -- Little Theater of Gastonia

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Erin McCarson -- Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre

HEATHERS

2%

JJ Monteleone -- RAH! Theatre

CLUE

5%

Alex Brooks -- Little Theater of Gastonia

YO HO HO: A PIRATE’S CHRISTMAS

5%

Derrick T. Harley -- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

4%

Greyson Helms -- Legacy Theater and Music Company

DEATH COMES TO PLAY

4%

Alexander McDonald Villareal -- The Sublime Theatre and Press

THE CRUCIBLE

3%

Will Taylor -- Post Mortem Players

CLUE

3%

Kevin Burke -- Little Theater of Gastonia

MORIARTY

3%

Joe Farmer -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

PUFFS

3%

Blake Lundy -- Little theater of Gastonia

MACBETH

3%

Sarah Thompson -- Camel City Playhouse

DOUBT

3%

Tanisha Watkins -- Stained Glass Playhouse

FEEDING BEATRICE

3%

Kady Tilly -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES

3%

Reed Conley -- Lincoln Theatre Guild

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION

3%

Kelsey Garber -- Cherryville Little Theatre

PUFFS

3%

Jude Novak -- Little Theater of Gastonia

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION

3%

Andrew Hatley -- Cherryville Little Theatre

MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

3%

Destiny Wolf -- Davidson Community Players

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Branden Nufher -- Greenroom Community Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Andrew Achter -- Belmont Abbey College

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

2%

Anaiah Jones -- Central Piedmont Community College

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU

2%

Steve Forster -- Uwharrie Players

MISSISSIPPI QUEENS

2%

Shanna Kounas -- Theatre Statesville

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Paisley Rocco -- Piedmont Players Theatre

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Scott Major -- Greenroom Community Theatre

FEEDING BEATRICE

2%

Amir Cooper -- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Ethan Fite -- Greenroom Community Theatre

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

16%

- Theatre Charlotte

PUFFS

11%

- Little Theater of Gastonia

MATILDA

10%

- The Green Room Theatre

BEETLEJUICE

10%

- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

YO HO HO: A PIRATE’S CHRISTMAS

8%

- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

ZOMBIE PROM

6%

- Piedmont Players Theatre

CINDERELLA YOUTH PLAY

5%

- Lincoln Theatre Guild

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL

5%

- Children's Theatre of Charlotte

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

5%

- Central Piedmont Community College

WINNIE THE POOH

5%

- Ansonia Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

- The Green Room Theatre

THE STINKY CHEESE MAN

3%

- Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

3%

- Mountain Theatre Company

THE ADVENTURES OF FROG AND TOAD

3%

- Uwharrie Players

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

- matthews Playhouse

JUNGLE BOOK

2%

- Little Theatre of Winston Salem

LA GUITARRISTA

1%

- Lenoir-Rhyne University Playmakers

I PROMISE

1%

- Spring Theatre

13%

Greenroom Community Theatre

11%

Little Theater of Gastonia

10%

Little Theatre of Winston Salem

6%

Lincoln Theatre Guild

6%

HART Theatre

5%

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

4%

RAH! Theatre

4%

Cherryville Little Theatre

3%

Mountain Theatre Company

3%

Theatre Charlotte

3%

High Point Community Theatre

2%

Montford Park Players

2%

Camel City Playhouse

2%

Just 2 Guys

2%

Matthews playhouse

2%

Legacy Theater and Music Company

2%

Theatre Statesville

2%

Belmont Abbey College

2%

piedmont players theater

1%

Creative Greensboro

1%

Central Piedmont Community College

1%

spirit gum theatre

1%

Hendersonville Theatre

1%

Old Courthouse Theatre

1%

Post Mortem Players

