First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; ALICE BY HEART Leads Best Musical!

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Alexander McDonald Villarreal
- ETHNICALLY AMBIGIOUS
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
16%
Anne Lambert
- WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
- Fire/Pit Theatre Company
11%
Brooke McCarthy
- HOW TO BE AN ETHICAL SLUT
- Charlotte's Off Broadway
11%
Rob Taylor
- ONE MAN SHOW
- Camel City Playhouse
9%
Hank West
- WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
- Fire/Pit Theatre Company
9%
rob taylor
- SCOTLAND
- Camel City Theatre
9%
Tommy Foster
- ME 2
- The Long Room
7%
Rob Taylor
- VAUDEVILLE FROLIC
- Camel City Playhouse
7%
Artists of AVLMT
- LOVE HEALS
- Asheville Musical Theatre
7%
Iris DeWitt
- WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
- Fire/Pit Theatre Company
6%
carl jones
- AINT I A WOMAN
- cycle bar
4%
Jonathan Wallace
- WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
- Fire/Pit Theatre Company
4%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Mekisha Rivers
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
8%
Katie Jo Icenhower
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
7%
Claire Depaoli
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
7%
Amanda Diorio
- NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
6%
Juniper Dickens
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
6%
Brian Jones
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
6%
John C.Wilson & Mary Isom
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%
Dallas McKinney
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Just Two Guys Productions
5%
Angie Dolan
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
5%
Sam Stowe
- PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
4%
Shay Yara
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
4%
Tod Kubo
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
4%
Amy McCleary
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
4%
Lily Bodnar
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
4%
Matilyn Hull
- LIFE SUCKS
- Hendersonville Theatre
4%
Isabel Gonzalez
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Central Piedmont Community College
3%
Gina Clarke
- GREASE
- Ansonia Theatre
3%
Sharlie Duncan
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Post Mortem Players
2%
Erin Leigh Knowles
- HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Carrie Plew
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Creative Greensboro
2%
Rebecca White
- MIRACLE ON 31ST STREET
- Old Courthouse Theatre
2%
Vanessa Davis
- FIRST DATE
- Fort Mill Community Playhouse
2%
Katie Muckenfuss
- COMPANY
- Kernersville Little Theatre
2%
Jonathan Van Dyke
- FOREVER PLAID
- Mountain Theatre Company
1%
Renee Welsh Noel
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lauren Parker & Marie Novak
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
8%
Tara Raczenski
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
7%
Amanda McLoughlin
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
7%
Andy Lominac
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERROS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
7%
Mykie Upchurch
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
7%
Eric Gagliardo
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL 10TH ANNIVERSARY
- High Point Community Theatre
5%
Marie Novak
- CABARET
- Little theater of Gastonia
4%
Rachel Engstrom
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Theatre Charlotte
4%
Daisy Neske
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
4%
Matt McKinney
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Just 2 Guys
3%
Angela Harris
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
3%
Daisy Neske
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
3%
Beth Killian
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
3%
Freddie Harward
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Central Piedmont Community College
3%
Beck Jones
- FOREVER PLAID
- Mountain Theatre Company
3%
Brittany Price
- WINNIE THE POOH
- Ansonia Theatre
2%
Beth Killian
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%
Emma Lee Kurts
- WAITRESS
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%
Sarah Kate Padraza and Gabriel Beech
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Beck Jones
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Jordan McKenzie Deese
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
2%
Daisy Neske
- MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Tara Radcinski
- PERSUADED
- Pinwheel Productions
2%
Sarah Gross
- CABARET
- Old courthouse theatre
2%
Beck Jones
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
1%Best Dance Production HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
13%THE NUTCRACKER:A CHILDREN’S BALLET
- Lincoln cultural center
12%ANYTHING GOES
- HART Theatre
11%OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
11%ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
11%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
8%THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
7%PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
4%COMPANY
- Kernersville Little Theatre
4%MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Piedmont opera
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Ashleigh B. Curry
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
9%
Chad Edwards
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
6%
Jamie Lawson
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Theatre Alliance
6%
Lauren Parker
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
5%
Allison Andrews
- MATILDA
- The Green Room Community Theatre
4%
Autumn Bolton & Erika Danielle
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
4%
Nicole DePietro
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
4%
Tod Kubo
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
3%
Dallas McKinney
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Just Two Guys Productions
3%
Candice Dickinson
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- HART Theatre
3%
Katie Jo Icenhower
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Thao Nyguen
- SISTER ACT
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Carly McMinn
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Central Piedmont Community College
3%
Jessica Forwerck
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
3%
Amy McCleary
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
3%
Tiffany Christian
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Courtney Lowe
- NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
2%
Ana Carnes
- CINDERELLA
- Lincoln theatre guild
2%
Scott Daniel
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Tyler Baucom
- GREASE
- Ansonia Theatre
2%
Joanna Underwood
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Breanna Saurez
- ZOMBIE PROM
- Piedmont Players
2%
Gabriel Beech
- SONG FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Rowan Bishop
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Scott Albert
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Theatre Charlotte
2%Best Direction Of A Play
John David Brown III
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Green Room Theatre
11%
Autumn Bolton & Becca DeGregory
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
7%
Bryan Rife
- PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
7%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Theatre Charlotte
7%
John C. Wilson
- THE GIN GAME
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%
Lauren Parker
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
4%
Erin McCarson
- THE CAKE
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
4%
Tomeka Allen
- MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Phil Powell
- MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
David Bricquet
- FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Jess Forwerck
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%
Tatum Terry
- THE HOT WING KING
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%
Dalton Isaac
- THE MIRACLE WORKER
- Theatre Statesville
2%
Philip Powell
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Christopher Donoghue
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Belmont Abbey College
2%
Joey Upper
- HAMLET
- Shared Radiance
2%
Dakota Mann
- LIFE SUCKS
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Jason Roland
- THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE
- Camel City Playhouse
2%
Bill Morgan
- MURDER AT THE HOWARD JOHNSON’S
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Heather Wilson-Bowlby
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
2%
Lily Oden
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%
Dakota Mann
- AN ILIAD
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%
Dalton Isaac
- MISSISSIPPI QUEENS
- Theatre Statesville
1%
Rob Taylor
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
1%
Steve Kaliski
- MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Davidson Community Players
1%Best Ensemble THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
12%CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
5%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
5%OKLAHOMA!
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
4%PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
4%HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
3%ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
3%ANYTHING GOES
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
3%NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
3%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Uwharrie Players
3%LITTLE SHOW OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%HAIRSPRAY
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
3%THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Central Piedmont Community College
2%SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%A CHORUS LINE
- The Lotus Project
2%WAITRESS
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE
- Camel City Playhouse
2%THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Queens University
2%GREASE
- Ansonia Theatre
2%THE MIRACLE WORKER
- Theatre Statesville
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily Stanton
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Green Room Theatre
11%
Danielle Comeau
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
9%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Theatre Charlotte
7%
Suzanne Vaughan
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
7%
Jason Irons
- MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
6%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Theatre Charlotte
5%
Pete DeGregory
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
4%
Bill West-Davis
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
4%
Kodi Yara
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
3%
Rod Oden
- CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Hickory Community theater
3%
Jason Williams
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
3%
Abby Auman
- AN ILIAD
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
3%
Emily Stanton
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
2%
Abby Auman
- MISERY
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Suzanne Vaughn
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Zach Holditch
- THE CIVIL WAR
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
2%
Carol Sigmon
- MATILDA
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Jason Irons
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Juan Leon
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Uwharrie Players
2%
Bill West-Davis
- WAITRESS
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%
Gary Sivak
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
2%
Mike Wood
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Jennifer O'Kelly
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%
Latrice Negron
- MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Chris Barcroft
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Post Mortem Players
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Gabriel Beech and Michael Sisk
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
13%
Heaven Watson-Weary
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
10%
Dan Dodson
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
8%
Joel Fingerhut
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
7%
Michael Sisk
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
6%
John Crawley
- INTO THE WOODS
- Asheville Community Theatre
6%
Chris Tilley
- AVENUE Q
- Camel City Playhouse
5%
Michael Sisk
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
5%
Lindsey Schroeder
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
5%
Brooke Bell
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Just 2 Guys
4%
Bo Garrard
- FOREVER PLAID
- Mountain Theatre Company
4%
Peter Leo
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Central Piedmont Community College
4%
Bo Garrard
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
4%
Christy Elkins
- SWEENEY TODD
- Summerfield Stage Company
3%
Vicki Harvell
- FIRST DATE
- Fort Mill Community Playhouse
2%
Jeff Hartman
- WAITRESS
- Hickory Community theater
2%
Pam Farnsworth
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Greenroom Community Theatre
2%
Justin Smith
- SWEENEY TODD
- Queens university
2%
Jim Eddings
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
2%
Pam Farnsworth
- CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Hickory Community theater
2%
Michael Sisk
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%Best Musical THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
8%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
5%CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
4%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
4%SWEENEY TODD
- Queens University
4%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Just 2 Guys
4%OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
4%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
4%HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln theatre guild
4%NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
4%ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
3%HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
3%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Theatre Charlotte
3%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
3%SISTER ACT
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
2%THE BODYGAURD
- Piedmont Players Theater
2%THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%GREASE
- Ansonia Theatre
2%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Uwharrie Players
2%ANYTHING GOES
- HART Theatre
2%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Central Piedmont Community College
2%DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL
- Children's Theatre of Charlotte
2%Best New Play Or Musical DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Post Mortem Players
23%SEX, LIES, AND A SYCAMORE TREE
- Charlotte's Off Broadway
13%HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
12%NUNS OF CAMELOT
- Camel City Playhouse
11%MISSISSIPPI QUEENS
- Theatre Statesville
10%ELECTRIDAD
- Three Bone Theatre
8%LEMURIA
- Creative Greensboro
8%DEATH COMES TO PLAY
- The Sublime Theatre and Press
7%A MAMA JALLOH STEW
- Camel City Playhouse
7%Best Performer In A Musical
Gray Smith
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%
Aniyah Blair-Young
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
5%
Nathan Sebens
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre Of Winston Salem
4%
Grace Carmody
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
3%
Patrick Stepp
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
3%
Andrew Turnbull
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Just Two Guys Productions
3%
Antonella Psocik
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
3%
Candice Dickinson
- ANYTHING GOES
- HART Theatre
2%
Chris Cannon
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
2%
Autumn Eudy
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
Emily Bowling
- HEATHERS
- RAH! Theatre
2%
Mars Mignon
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%
JJ Monteleone
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
2%
Zoe Zelonky
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Tyler Poplin
- GREASE
- Ansonia Theatre
2%
Abigail Gordiany
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Destiny Wolf
- VIOLET
- Theatre Charlotte
2%
Christina Aderholdt
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
2%
Martha Merritt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
2%
Ash Wirth
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Ashley West Davis
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Heaven Watson Weary
- HAIRPSRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
1%
Alex Pletikapich
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
1%
Elizabeth DeVault
- INTO THE WOODS
- Asheville Community Theater
1%
Dontavious D. Harris
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
1%Best Performer In A Play
Erika Danielle
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
5%
Mark Walek
- THE GREAT EASTER EGG HUNT
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%
Ashley Brayton
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
4%
Adam Peal
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Theatre Charlotte
4%
Christian Underwood
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
4%
Tyler Poplin
- WINNIE THE POOH
- Ansonia Theatre
4%
Mike Wirth
- PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES
- Lincoln theatre guild
3%
Alan Steele
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Montford Parkplayers
3%
Wilson Mericle
- SORDID LIVES
- High Point Community Theatre
3%
Jake Ensey
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
3%
Matthew Lasalle
- PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
3%
Aubrey Kowalski
- THE MIRACLE WORKER
- Theatre Statesville
2%
Isaac Hampton
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Kathleen Niemann
- THE CAKE
- HART Theatre
2%
Guy Winker
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
David Merritt Jr.
- HAMLET
- Shared Radiance
2%
Quinn Terry
- AN ILIAD
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%
David Bricquet
- DOUBT
- Stained Glass Playhouse
2%
Ann Breitbach
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Elize Rodriguez
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
2%
Ethan McEntire
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Belmont Abbey College
2%
Christopher Cohen
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
2%
Emily Emerson
- 5 TIMES IN ONE NIGHT
- Spirit Gum Theatre
1%
Steve Forster
- YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Uwharrie Players
1%
Mya Brown
- FENCES
- NC Black Rep
1%Best Play PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
7%CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
5%SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
5%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Theatre Charlotte
5%THE GIN GAME
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%RUMORS
- Lee Street Theatre
4%SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Central Piedmont Community College
3%THE HUMANS
- Davidson Community Players
3%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Belmont Abbey College
3%THE CAKE
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
3%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- piedmont players theater
3%THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
3%MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
3%ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Camel City Playhouse
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Piedmont Players Theatre
3%THE MOORS
- Just Two Guys Productions
2%YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Uwharrie Players
2%THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE
- Camel City Playhouse
2%THE HOT WING KING
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%THE MIRACLE WORKER
- Theatre Statesville
2%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Belmont Abbey College
2%THE MOUSETRAP
- HART Theatre
2%UNNECESSARY FARCE
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
2%FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre Of Winston Salem
2%Best Production of an Opera MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Piedmont Opera
51%AFRICAN QUEENS
- Piedmont Opera
32%PAGLIACCI
- Piedmont Opera
16%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lauren Parker & Ethan Parker
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
7%
Philip Powell & This Robot Dreams
- MORIARTY
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
7%
Michael Shelton
- PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
5%
Bill Kimrey
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Dilworth Players
5%
Nicole DePietro
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
4%
Chris Timmons
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
4%
This Robot Dreams
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
4%
Drew Strezpek
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
4%
Fatima V. Njie
- MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
4%
Tom Bastek
- THE MOUSETRAP
- HART Theatre
4%
Matt Lowe
- NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
4%
Dakota Mann
- GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER
- Hendersonville Theatre
3%
Chip Decker
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
3%
Ruth Anne Harris
- WINNIE THE POOH
- Ansonia Theatre
3%
Eric Seale
- WAITRESS
- Hickory Community Theatre
3%
Bess Park
- LIFE SUCKS
- Hendersonville Theatre
3%
Tom Bastek
- ANYTHING GOES
- HART Theatre
3%
Tom Bastek
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
3%
Gary Sivac
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
3%
Christopher Cohen/Rob Taylor
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
2%
Gabriel Beech, Matt Padraza, and Jamie Perrera
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Brian J. Rassler
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
2%
Jeff Weber/Weber Scenic
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Matt and Rachael Morris
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Green Room Theatre
2%
Rebekkah Meixner-Hanks
- THE COTTAGE
- Lees-McRae Summer Theatre
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lauren Parker
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
13%
Shane Young
- MORIARTY
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
9%
Blake Upchurch
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
9%
Jeremy Engel
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
8%
Aaron Ybarra
- AN ILIAD
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
8%
Christian Underwood
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Green Room Theatre
7%
Chris Stonnell & Steve Harper
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
6%
Montavius Blocker and Carly McMinn
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Central Piedmont Community College
6%
Rob Taylor/Peter Wilson
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
4%
Gary Sivac
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
3%
Bo Garrard
- HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
3%
Bo Garrard
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
3%
Dan Beckmann
- FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Matt Padraza
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
3%
Dalton Isaac
- THE MIRACLE WORKER
- Theatre Statesville
3%
Dakota Mann
- LIFE SUCKS
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Bo Garrard
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Logan Carter
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Post Mortem Players
2%
Bo Garrard
- FOREVER PLAID
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Megan Shotwell
- THE COTTAGE
- Lees-McRae Summer Theatre
1%
Logan Carter
- THE THIN PLACE
- Post Mortem Players
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ashley West-Davis
- MATILDA
- The Green Room Community Theatre
10%
Becky Layman
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
6%
Amber Engel
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%
David McDonald
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Daniel Becker
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Vance Riley
- DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL
- Children's Theatre of Charlotte
3%
Dontavious Harris
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
3%
Lucien Hinton
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
3%
Annie Williams
- HEATHERS
- RAH! Theatre
3%
Erica Taylor
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
Ash Wirth
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln theatre guild
2%
Clayton Morgan
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
2%
Leslie Roberts
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%
Al Dollar
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Brandon Jordan
- HEATHERS
- RAH! Theatre
2%
Seth Yarman
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%
Brad Call
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Meredith Mendenhall
- CINDERELLA
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Naimah Coleman
- ANYTHING GOES
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%
William Field
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Alexis Bowman
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Oliver Helsabeck
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- High Point Community Theatre
2%
Heaven Watson-Weary
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
Erin McCarson
- OKLAHOMA!
- Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre
2%
JJ Monteleone
- HEATHERS
- RAH! Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Alex Brooks
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
5%
Derrick T. Harley
- YO HO HO: A PIRATE’S CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%
Greyson Helms
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
4%
Alexander McDonald Villareal
- DEATH COMES TO PLAY
- The Sublime Theatre and Press
4%
Will Taylor
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
3%
Kevin Burke
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
3%
Joe Farmer
- MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Blake Lundy
- PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
3%
Sarah Thompson
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
3%
Tanisha Watkins
- DOUBT
- Stained Glass Playhouse
3%
Kady Tilly
- FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Reed Conley
- PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
3%
Kelsey Garber
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
3%
Jude Novak
- PUFFS
- Little Theater of Gastonia
3%
Andrew Hatley
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
3%
Destiny Wolf
- MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Davidson Community Players
3%
Branden Nufher
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
2%
Andrew Achter
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Belmont Abbey College
2%
Anaiah Jones
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Central Piedmont Community College
2%
Steve Forster
- YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Uwharrie Players
2%
Shanna Kounas
- MISSISSIPPI QUEENS
- Theatre Statesville
2%
Paisley Rocco
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%
Scott Major
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
2%
Amir Cooper
- FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Ethan Fite
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
16%PUFFS
- Little Theater of Gastonia
11%MATILDA
- The Green Room Theatre
10%BEETLEJUICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
10%YO HO HO: A PIRATE’S CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
8%ZOMBIE PROM
- Piedmont Players Theatre
6%CINDERELLA YOUTH PLAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
5%DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL
- Children's Theatre of Charlotte
5%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Central Piedmont Community College
5%WINNIE THE POOH
- Ansonia Theatre
5%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- The Green Room Theatre
5%THE STINKY CHEESE MAN
- Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre
3%HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
3%THE ADVENTURES OF FROG AND TOAD
- Uwharrie Players
3%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- matthews Playhouse
3%JUNGLE BOOK
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%LA GUITARRISTA
- Lenoir-Rhyne University Playmakers
1%I PROMISE
- Spring Theatre
1%Favorite Local Theatre
Greenroom Community Theatre
13%
Little Theater of Gastonia
11%
Little Theatre of Winston Salem
10%
Lincoln Theatre Guild
6%
HART Theatre
6%
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%
RAH! Theatre
4%
Cherryville Little Theatre
4%
Mountain Theatre Company
3%
Theatre Charlotte
3%
High Point Community Theatre
3%
Montford Park Players
2%
Camel City Playhouse
2%
Just 2 Guys
2%
Matthews playhouse
2%
Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%
Theatre Statesville
2%
Belmont Abbey College
2%
piedmont players theater
2%
Creative Greensboro
1%
Central Piedmont Community College
1%
spirit gum theatre
1%
Hendersonville Theatre
1%
Old Courthouse Theatre
1%
Post Mortem Players
1%