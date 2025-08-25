Western Piedmont Symphony Opens 2025–26 Season With FOOTHILLS POPS: THE MUSIC OF PINK FLOYD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, will launch its 2025–2026 season with Foothills Pops: The Music of Pink Floyd on Saturday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.

Celebrating 61 years of music in the foothills, WPS presents an ambitious eight-concert season that blends classical masterworks with bold cross-genre programming. Music Director and Conductor Matthew Troy leads a lineup ranging from Beethoven, Copland, and Sibelius to contemporary works by John Adams, Arvo Pärt, and Ethel Smyth—alongside symphonic tributes to Pink Floyd and Broadway favorites.

“This is your symphony,” says Troy. “Come as you are, bring a friend, and allow the music to speak to you—whether in the concert hall or beyond.”

Pink Floyd Opener: Foothills Pops

Kicking off the season, Foothills Pops: The Music of Pink Floyd transforms the concert hall into an immersive rock experience. Featuring the full Western Piedmont Symphony and the renowned Jeans ’n Classics band, the evening highlights iconic hits including “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2,” “Speak to Me/Breathe,” “Hey You,” “Money,” and “Eclipse.” Audiences are invited to dress up, dance, and sing along as orchestral power meets psychedelic rock.

Season Highlights

The 2025–2026 season continues with:

SIDE/SHOW (Sept. 18): A free evening of performances across Downtown Hickory, part of the Art Crawl.

MASTERWORKS: Elemental Music (Oct. 18): Exploring humanity’s connection to nature through orchestral soundscapes.

MASTERWORKS: Italian Inspirations (Nov. 22): Featuring guest trumpeter Ashley Hall-Tighe.

FOOTHILLS POPS: The Magic of Christmas (Dec. 5): A holiday favorite with classics and family-friendly favorites.

Youth Orchestras Fall Concert (Dec. 14).

MASTERWORKS: Romantic Masters (Jan. 31, 2026): Violinist Andrew Sords joins for Sibelius’s Violin Concerto.

MASTERWORKS: Grant Us Peace (Feb. 28, 2026): A choral collaboration with the Hickory Choral Society and more.

FOOTHILLS POPS: From Broadway to Hollywood! (Apr. 18, 2026): Show tunes and standards featuring soprano Haley Sicking.

Youth Orchestras Spring Concert (Apr. 26, 2026).

MASTERWORKS: Musical Wanderlust (May 16, 2026): Pianist Sheng Cai performs Saint-Saëns’ “Egyptian” Concerto No. 5.

Ticket Information

Single tickets for Foothills Pops are $33–$58 for adults; $10 for students with valid ID. Series subscriptions and flexible ticket packages offer savings of up to 15%. Tickets can be purchased at wpsymphony.org, by calling 828.324.8603, or at the WPS Box Office (243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory).