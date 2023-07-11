The Magnetic Theatre's 4th Annual One Act Play Festival to Return in August

The Magnetic Theatre's One Act Play Festival returns for its fourth year of short plays, featuring a variety of different stories, playwrights, local directors, and incredible performers.

The process began with an open call for plays. A team of readers poured through hundreds of submissions to select a group of plays that varied in theme, subject matter, and style. The result? A two-weekend extravaganza featuring 24 playwrights, 17 directors, and 70+ actors, all working to bring a kaleidoscope of stories to Asheville! The Festival will run August 4-13, 2023: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 7:30pm, and Sundays at 4pm. There will be two shows, a Show A and a Show B, which will run from August 4-12, 2023, with the August 13th performance being a Best of the Fest show featuring audience voted favorites from both Show A and B! Be sure to come out and vote for your favorites.



General Admission - $25 per show, or $40 for both Show A and Show B