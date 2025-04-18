Spring Theatre Expands Global Youth Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From its grassroots beginnings, Spring Theatre in Winston-Salem, North Carolina has been dedicated to cultivating courage and joy through youth-driven theatrical experiences since 2011. The company is launching a series of initiatives for 2025 and beyond-including international programming, and continued local performances that inspire and empower young artists.

PERFORMANCE CAMPS EXPAND WORLDWIDE

Spring Theatre's renowned Performance Camps, which have served thousands of K-12 students since 2011, are now going global. Starting in July 2025, Spring Theatre will launch its first international-style performance camp in Clovis, New Mexico, bringing high-quality theatre training to youth in underserved areas.

The goal? To plant long-term theatrical programs in communities with little-to-no existing infrastructure, training local leaders and sparking lifelong skills in communication, creativity, and confidence.

In a bold step forward, Spring Theatre will launch its first program in Kenya in 2026. This initiative will include both youth theatre workshops and educator training designed to create sustainable arts programs in small communities.

Select youth participants from the U.S. will also travel to Kenya to assist with programming-creating a powerful cultural exchange that bridges continents through creativity and compassion.

Spring Theatre is thrilled to be "springing" into this next chapter of growth and impact across the world.

