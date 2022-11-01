Flat Rock Playhouse Announces Robert 'Lex' Green, III as New Managing Director

Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP) announced that it has named Robert "Lex" Green, III as its new Managing Director. He will partner with Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant who will continue to lead all artistic and educational programming. Green will lead key business functions including finance, marketing, development, facilities, and new strategic ventures. This novel partnership of a pre-eminent business leader with a highly accomplished artistic director will further elevate the Playhouse's artistry, education programs, and community engagement and help ensure a healthy long-term future.

Green brings a track record of innovative results. He most recently served as President of Pisgah Health Foundation, based in Brevard, NC, where he established the foundation by offering programming and financial support for non-profits. Green quickly developed a collaboration with "Blue Zones" a national health advocate and launched the world's 50th Blue Zones Project in Brevard. The project served over 10,000 individuals in its first two years. Prior to that he was a Mission Health System regional Director of Philanthropy spearheading successful multimillion-dollar campaigns. In Florida, he served as lead staff member for the North Florida Regional Chamber of Commerce, recruiting new industry, film projects, and tourism. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and ran his own firm before moving to Brevard in 2013. In addition, he is a musician and has a lifelong love of the arts.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lex Green as our Managing Director," said Bryant. "Lex brings a huge open heart, a brilliant mind, and a legacy of executive successes that he is eager to deploy on behalf of Flat Rock Playhouse. He will be a great partner."

"FRP is a North Carolina gem, a creative force that survived the darkest days of COVID." Green said. "It is now uniquely poised for a new era of success. I admire what this resilient team has done. I look forward to working with Lisa, the staff, the board, patrons, donors, and community partners. Together we will reach out into the future and secure the very best for FRP."

"We are fortunate to have Lisa and Lex as co-leaders of Flat Rock Playhouse," remarked Joseph Ippolito, Flat Rock Playhouse Board President. "I've never seen two managers bond so quickly. They will be a great team. They have the full support of the Flat Rock Playhouse Board."