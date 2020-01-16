Flat Rock Playhouse Announces Record First Day Of Sales

Flat Rock Playhouse's 2020 season is off to a historical start. Their first day of single ticket sales for the season ended at nearly 4 times the amount of last year's first-day sales.

"The excitement isn't just about how much we outperformed last year's first-day sales. It's all the 'first-days' ever that we have outperformed this year. Our previous record was back when we had two theatres and a third more programming in the season. So it's a pretty herculean feat!" says Lisa K. Bryant, Flat Rock Playhouse Producing Artistic Director.

"We believe this speaks to the season we've selected for 2020. We were extremely fortunate to have been granted special permission by our union, The Actor's Equity Association (AEA), to produce a season like this because it is not technically within the guidelines the union requires of our particular contract. Fortunately, AEA heard our appeals to allow us to give our audiences what they've communicated they would like, as well as a season that we believe will benefit the financial health of the theatre. We are proud to belong to a union who is open-minded and supportive not only of the personnel they represent but also the theatres who hire said personnel."

Bryant adds about the lineup of the 2020 season, "West Side Story has been in our first place slot a few times in our most recent patron surveys. A Chorus Line has always made the top five in decades worth of surveys. And of course, Million Dollar Quartet is a phenomenon folks couldn't get enough of the first time we produced it, and per audience requests, still can't seem to get enough of-so we brought it back sooner than we would have anticipated. That said every single show has been touched during sales so far this week so each one is of interest to folks out there. We're overjoyed by the enthusiasm for the season and grateful for the response."

The 2020 season follows the theme of "Puttin' on the Hits" with a highly requested and highly anticipated lineup. The Leiman Mainstage series will feature Million Dollar Quartet, Steel Magnolias, A Chorus Line, West Side Story, Helen on Wheels, Catch Me If You Can, Autumn at the Opry, and A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas.

The Music on the Rock series is comprised of The Music of Queen, Donny Edwards as Elvis, The Music of Fleetwood Mac, The Music of the Rolling Stones, and Sizzlin' Summer Nights. Charlotte's Web and The Hobbit make up this year's Studio 52 Family Series. Tickets can be purchased online at flatrockplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at (828)693-0731.





