DETROIT '67 at Theatre Charlotte

Jun. 05, 2023

Theatre Charlotte presents DETROIT ‘67 by Dominique Morisseau.

The world is shifting for two siblings running an after-hours juke joint in their basement to make ends meet. But when a mysterious woman finds her way into their lives, the siblings clash over much more than the family business. Currently among the top five most-produced playwrights, Dominique Morisseau’s powerful play unfolds an explosive moment in our history – the uprising that shocked the city of Detroit in 1967 – set to a vibrant soundtrack of the day's Motown music.

PERFORMANCES NOW THROUGH JUNE 11TH

Tickets and Details: https://www.theatrecharlotte.org/detroit-67





