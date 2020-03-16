Charlotte Symphony To Postpone and Cancel Upcoming Performances

As the safety of the Charlotte Symphony's audience, musicians, guest artists, staff, and volunteers is our top priority, the CSO, in coordination with Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, will postpone all performances through April 12 due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The annual Link Up concert on March 31 will be canceled.



The following concerts have been postponed:

Saint-Saëns Organ Symphony (March 20-21)

Pro-Am (March 22)

007: The Best of James Bond (March 27-28)

Peter and the Wolf (March 28)

Beethoven's Pastoral (April 3-5)

The following concert has been canceled:

Link Up: The Orchestra Rocks (March 31)

For more information, ticket-holders should visit charlottesymphony.org/covid-19 or call Patron Services at 704-972-2000. The CSO will be in regular communication with updates about its performance and event schedule as this is a rapidly evolving situation. As always, the safety and security of their guests, musicians, and employees is their highest priority.





