Central Piedmont Summer Theatre To Perform BEEHIVE: THE 60s MUSICAL REVUE

Central Piedmont Summer Theatre will perform "Beehive: The 60s Musical Revue," July 5 - 13, on the renowned Halton Theater stage, located on the college's Central Campus.



"Beehive" is the ultimate celebration of 1960s female empowerment. Featuring such timeless classics as "My Boyfriend's Back," "Be My Baby," "Son of a Preacher Man," and "Me and Bobby McGee," "Beehive" nostalgically recalls the days of miniskirts, transistor radios and flower power.



Told from the perspective of six young women who came of age in this enigmatic decade, these young ladies look back on a host of issues ranging from their first Beehive Dance to the challenges we faced as a nation - all accomplished by a vast array of the most celebrated and memorable songs of the era.



WHEN: July 5, 6, 10, 11, 12 and 13; 7:30 p.m.

July 7; 2:30 p.m.



WHERE: Dale F. Halton Theater, Central Campus, 1206 Elizabeth Ave., Charlotte



Individual tickets are $22, $19 and a $10 ticket is available for children under 15 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets for all college and high school students with a valid ID are $5. (Plus applicable N.C. admission tax). Tickets may be purchased online at tix.cpcc.edu, at the Central Piedmont Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday or by calling 704.330.6534. Free parking is available in the Theater parking deck, accessible from 4th St. Connect to Central Piedmont Arts on Facebook at facebook.com/cpccarts.





Related Articles Shows View More Charlotte Stories

More Hot Stories For You