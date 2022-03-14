Auditions for the Role of Lulu in WAITRESS to be Held Locally in Charlotte

The producers of Waitress and Blumenthal Performing Arts announced casting for the hit Broadway musical, with music by Grammy@ winner Sara Bareilles, which will return to Charlotte for a special five-week engagement April 19-May 22, 2022 in the Booth Playhouse, followed by a five-week engagement at Cleveland's Playhouse Square May 26-June 26, 2022 in the Hanna Theatre. Tickets and more information about the Charlotte engagement at blumenthalarts.org.

Stephanie Torns will star in the lead role as Jenna Hunterson after understudying the role at the American Repertory Theater, prior to the Broadway run, as well as on Broadway. Stephanie also played supporting and ensemble roles throughout the original Broadway run and the show's restaging in 2021.

Joining Stephanie on the tour are Olivia Phillip (Becky), Kendyl Ito (Dawn), Bryan Fenkart (Dr. Pomatter), Timothy John Smith (Cal), Larry Marshall (Joe), Matt DeAngelis (Earl), and Daniel Quadrino (Ogie). The ensemble features Lianah Sta. Ana, Julia Bain, Ethan Carlson, Galyana Castillo, Andrew Fitch, Max Kumangai, Bailey McCall, Gerianne Perez, Brad Standley, Chris Stevens, and Curtis Thomas.

The production is thrilled to announce that the role of "Lulu" will be cast locally in Charlotte on Tuesday, March 29. The "Search for Lulu" is on for two young girls to alternate the role. More information about the casting event is to come.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy@ winner and Tony@ and Emmy Award@-nominated Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony Award@ winner Diane Paulus.

The Waitress design team features sets by Tony Award@ winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Ken Billington, and sound by Tony Award@ nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

Debuting in April 2016, Waitress is one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history, playing more than 1500 performances at The Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The musical recouped its production investment in less than 10 months-Waitress and Hamilton were the only new musicals from the 2015-2016 Broadway season that went into profit that year.

Waitress has also played successful productions on US National Tours, London's West End and around the world. New international productions include a UK tour currently on the road.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose, and the beauty of a well baked pie.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.a??

The Waitress original motion picture was produced by Michael Roiff / Night & Day Productions. The musical's world premiere was produced by The American Repertory Theatre at Harvard University, August 2, 2015 (Diane Paulus, Artistic Director, and Diane Borger, Producer).

