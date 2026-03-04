The Avett Brothers Among Headliners at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival

🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Avett Brothers, creators of the Broadway musical Swept Away, will headline the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival alongside jamgrass ensemble Greensky Bluegrass, and Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart.

Other notable performers include The Del McCoury Band, The Earls of Leicester, artist-in-residence Alison Brown, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Mountain Grass Unit, and Lindsay Lou, among others. View the full lineup by day below.

The Earl Scruggs Music Festival returns to Mill Spring, NC on September 4-6, 2026 for its fifth annual Labor Day Weekend celebration at Tryon International Equestrian Center (Tryon International). Advance-price tickets are currently on sale, with a variety of both three-day and one-day general admission and upgraded packages available. More details are available here.

For its fifth anniversary, the festival will debut the Louise Scruggs Stage, commemorating the achievements of namesake Earl Scruggs' wife and manager, a leading force in breaking down barriers for women in the music industry. The new stage will be located inside one of Tryon’s world-class equestrian arenas, offering an immersive experience that reflects the festival’s distinct setting.

Meanwhile, all Legends workshop programming will move to the centrally located Foggy Mountain stage, which will also host performances throughout the weekend, giving attendees continuous access to both intimate and engaging live music experiences. This year will also see expanded on-site amenities, including the recently-opened Overmountain Lodge, numerous restaurants, shops, and elevated facilities.

Earl Scruggs Music Festival 2026 Lineup

Featuring Artist-In-Residence

Alison Brown

Friday, September 4

Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart

The Earls of Leicester with Jerry Douglas

Alison Brown Quintet

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Della Mae

Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands

Magoo

The Foreign Landers

Charly Lowry

Vickie Vaughn Band

Daniel Kimbro

AVAS: The Acoustic Vibration Appreciation Society

The Blue Healers

Junior Appalachian Musicians

Saturday, September 5

Greensky Bluegrass

The Del McCoury Band

Alison Brown Quintet

East Nash Grass

Special Consensus

Jacoozy

The Scruggs Sessions featuring Travis Book & Friends

Pickers Anonymous

The Foxhounds

Murphy Campbell presented by the Blue Ridge Music Trails

Carolina Detour

Nick & Brew

Junior Appalachian Musicians

Sunday, September 6

The Avett Brothers

Mountain Grass Unit

Lindsay Lou

Rissi Palmer

John Cowan Trio with Luke Bulla

Lonesome River Band with Telegrass

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Andy Falco & Travis Book Play Jerry Garcia

The Biscuit Eaters

The Carolina Bluegrass Band

Junior Appalachian Musicians

The Battle of The Banjos Competition Winner

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid