The Avett Brothers Among Headliners at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival
The Earl Scruggs Music Festival returns to Mill Spring, NC on September 4-6, 2026.
The Avett Brothers, creators of the Broadway musical Swept Away, will headline the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival alongside jamgrass ensemble Greensky Bluegrass, and Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart.
Other notable performers include The Del McCoury Band, The Earls of Leicester, artist-in-residence Alison Brown, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Mountain Grass Unit, and Lindsay Lou, among others. View the full lineup by day below.
The Earl Scruggs Music Festival returns to Mill Spring, NC on September 4-6, 2026 for its fifth annual Labor Day Weekend celebration at Tryon International Equestrian Center (Tryon International). Advance-price tickets are currently on sale, with a variety of both three-day and one-day general admission and upgraded packages available. More details are available here.
For its fifth anniversary, the festival will debut the Louise Scruggs Stage, commemorating the achievements of namesake Earl Scruggs' wife and manager, a leading force in breaking down barriers for women in the music industry. The new stage will be located inside one of Tryon’s world-class equestrian arenas, offering an immersive experience that reflects the festival’s distinct setting.
Meanwhile, all Legends workshop programming will move to the centrally located Foggy Mountain stage, which will also host performances throughout the weekend, giving attendees continuous access to both intimate and engaging live music experiences. This year will also see expanded on-site amenities, including the recently-opened Overmountain Lodge, numerous restaurants, shops, and elevated facilities.
Earl Scruggs Music Festival 2026 Lineup
Featuring Artist-In-Residence
Friday, September 4
Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart
The Earls of Leicester with Jerry Douglas
Alison Brown Quintet
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
Della Mae
Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands
Magoo
The Foreign Landers
Charly Lowry
Vickie Vaughn Band
Daniel Kimbro
AVAS: The Acoustic Vibration Appreciation Society
The Blue Healers
Junior Appalachian Musicians
Saturday, September 5
Greensky Bluegrass
The Del McCoury Band
Alison Brown Quintet
East Nash Grass
Special Consensus
Jacoozy
The Scruggs Sessions featuring Travis Book & Friends
Pickers Anonymous
The Foxhounds
Murphy Campbell presented by the Blue Ridge Music Trails
Carolina Detour
Nick & Brew
Junior Appalachian Musicians
Sunday, September 6
Mountain Grass Unit
Lindsay Lou
Rissi Palmer
John Cowan Trio with Luke Bulla
Lonesome River Band with Telegrass
Darin & Brooke Aldridge
Andy Falco & Travis Book Play Jerry Garcia
The Biscuit Eaters
The Carolina Bluegrass Band
Junior Appalachian Musicians
The Battle of The Banjos Competition Winner
Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid
