AC Entertainment Announces Cryptic New Year's Eve Show

AC Entertainment announces cryptic New Years Eve show at ExploreAsheville.com Arena with AshevilleTest.com website and artwork that nods to the legendary psychedelic parties of the 1960s.

The initial announcement promises full details on Tuesday, August 27th at 10am ET with tickets on sale to the general public Thursday, August 29 at 10am ET. Fans are encouraged sign up to receive the latest updates and pre-sale details here.

AC Entertainment has an extensive history producing large scale events at ExploreAsheville.com Arena including upcoming shows with Louis the Child (11/7) and Slayer (11/2), past events with artists such as Tame Impala, Steep Canyon Rangers, String Cheese Incident, Umphrey's McGee and multiple New Years Eve celebrations with Griz!

AC Entertainment invites music lovers to mark their calendars and stay tuned as the story unfolds!





