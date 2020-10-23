A CONCERT FOR CHARLOTTE Announced at Truist Field

The program will include Nkeiru Okoye's Charlotte Mecklenburg and more.

The Charlotte Symphony, in partnership with the Charlotte Knights, presents "A Concert for Charlotte," a special live concert for the community, conducted by Music Director Christopher Warren-Green and featuring Charlotte-based mezzo-soprano Jennifer Wiggins. The event, which takes place at Truist Field, is designed to celebrate Charlotte and bring our community back together, safely, through the power of music.



The program will include Nkeiru Okoye's Charlotte Mecklenburg, a piece commissioned by the CSO on the occasion of Charlotte's 250th anniversary; Barber's Adagio for Strings; John Williams's Air and Simple Gifts; the final movement of Beethoven's Symphony No. 7; and Che faro senza Euridice, an aria from Gluck's opera Orfeo ed Euridice, sung by Jennifer Wiggins.



The Charlotte skyline will glow in the CSO's signature teal when the Wells Fargo Lights on Duke Energy Center and other skyscrapers light up in celebration of "A Concert for Charlotte."



At Truist Field, Home of the Charlotte Knights. TOMORROW, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

