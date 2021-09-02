Works By Artist Robert Patierno On Display At The Majestic

"A Moveable Feast," a wide-ranging selection of wood block prints, charcoal drawings, and watercolor paintings by Central Pennsylvania artist Robert Patierno is on display daily at the Majestic Theater's art gallery now through the end of November. The gallery is open daily during Majestic business hours.

"Art making is my attempt to make order of chaos, so in this sense my work is observational in nature," explains Patierno. "What I perceive must be simplified, readjusted, and then the personal image surfaces, disinterested to a large degree. I think any subject looked at with a careful mind's eye, becomes significant. The Art object itself is not as important to me as the resulting conversations that occur with my audience."

Patierno is an internationally renowned printmaker, painter and draftsman with work in the permanent collections of museums across the world, including in Belgium, the Erie Art Museum, Lancaster Museum of Art, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, and the U.S. Department of State Art Bank. His multi-decade career has included numerous exhibitions in the United States and in Europe. A founder of the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, Patierno developed the Fine Arts Department for two decades until 2003. He continues to teach as an adjunct assistant professor in art and art history at Gettysburg College. Past shows in Gettysburg include a major exhibition at Gettysburg College's Musselman Library.

"The Majestic is honored to share Mr. Patierno's wonderful artwork with our patrons and the community at large," said Jeffrey Gabel, Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director.

The exhibit is open to the public daily during regular box office hours, Monday through Saturday, 12 - 7 p.m. and Sunday, 1 - 5 p.m. Admission is free. The Majestic Theater is located at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a cultural celebration for its campus and community.