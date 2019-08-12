USO Show Troupe Celebrates Veterans At Gretna Theatre

Gretna Theatre will celebrate local Veterans with The USO Show Troupe's American Heartland Tribute, August 22-25 at The Mount Gretna Playhouse. The famous military performance troupe is best known for performing around the world for service members and their families over the past 70 years. "With Gretna's unique ties to military history, we decided it was time to bring them directly into our own home as a gift to the substantial veteran population in Lebanon," says Brian Kurtas, Executive Producer for Gretna Theatre.

The USO Show Troupe will perform a special 90-minute show as a tribute to Central Pennsylvania Veterans. The military performance troupe will sing and dance their way through the rich military history of Mount Gretna using a diverse selection of songs to include "America, the Beautiful," "Born in the USA," "You're a Grand Ol' Flag," and more. The Mount Gretna Historical Society has teamed up with the USO to create a unique show highlighting Mount Gretna's rich military history. The first occupancy of military groups in the town dates back to 1885 when the Pennsylvania National Guard began a 50-year annual encampment within 120-acres of Mount Gretna. The National Guard continued their encampment in Gretna until 1935 when moving to their new location down the road at Fort Indiantown Gap. That same year, Conewago Creek was dammed by the Army Corp of Engineers to form Lake Conewago, for swimming and canoeing.

In an attempt to make theatre affordable and accessible for those who currently serve and have served, Gretna Theatre is excited to provide a $5 discount to active service members and veterans. In addition to providing a discounted rate for veterans, a block of complimentary tickets have been given to service members at Fort Indiantown Gap and the Lebanon VA Hospital. This new accessible ticketing initiative is only possible through partnerships with organizations like The Benecon Group and the generous support of individual donors.

Sponsors for The USO American Heartland Tribute are First Citizens Community Bank, and Hammock Worldwide, with season sponsor William F. and Carol Christ. Tickets range from $36 - $39 and are available 24 hours a day at GretnaTheatre.org, or by calling the Gretna Theatre Box Office at 717-964-3627. Stay connected to Gretna Theatre on Facebook (Gretna Theatre), and follow us on Instagram (@gretnatheatre).





