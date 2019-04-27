Totem Pole Playhouse Announces 2019 Awards

Totem Pole Playhouse, America's beloved summer theatre located in Caledonia State Park, has announced 58 nominations in 11 categories for the sixth annual Totem Pole Playhouse Awards recognizing outstanding achievement in musical theater production and performance by high school students in the counties surrounding the Playhouse.

Named after the Totem Pole Playhouse, one of the longest running, nationally-recognized, professional summer theatres in the country, the awards focus solely on the performances of high school students, honoring their acting, singing, musical performances and stage crews.

Shippensburg Area Senior High School in Franklin County, led all schools with a nomination in each of the 10 categories for their production of "Legally Blonde." Three area high schools tied with 9 nominations each, two from Adams County, Gettysburg Area High School's production of "Mamma Mia!' and Biglerville High School's staging of Stephen Sondheim's, "Sunday in the Park with George" and James Buchanan High School in Franklin County for "She Loves Me."

The remaining 13 nominations were shared between St. Maria Goretti High School in Hagerstown, MD, Forbes Road Junior/Senior High School in Fulton County, McConnellsburg High School and Waynesboro Area Senior High School in Franklin County.

All schools participating in the awards are also eligible for the best musical award named after Totem Pole Playhouse's long-serving Producing Artistic Director, Carl Schurr.

The nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Actress and an Actor in a Leading Role are: Cali Cammarata, St. Maria Goretti High School; Maria Torres, Biglerville High School; Heather Rippeon, Gettysburg Area High School; Natalie Crawford, Shippensburg Area Senior High School; Emily Palmerchuck, James Buchanan High School; Jacob Troupe, James Buchanan High School; Nate Molloy, St. Maria Goretti High School; Carter Tatara, Biglerville High School; Ashton Ulmer, Shippensburg Area Senior High School; and Maxwell Wolfe, Gettysburg Area Senior High School.

The recipients of the Outstanding Performance by an Actress and Actor in a Leading Role will also be awarded a $1,000.00 William M. Moore, Jr, college scholarship towards their future education. Mr. Moore appeared on-stage at Totem Pole Playhouse as a young man and went on to a teach for 43 years in the Frederick County, Maryland, Public Schools where he served as the drama director for over a quarter of a century at Linganore High School.

The nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Actress and an Actor in a Supporting Role are: Clara Geesaman, St. Maria Goretti High School; Hailey Browley, Biglerville High School; Helen Reaver, Gettysburg Area High School; Allison Collings, James Buchanan High School; Mady Rosenberry, Shippensburg Area Senior High School; Dean King, James Buchanan High School; Luke Szukalski, St. Maria Goretti High School; Jeremy Telesky, Shippensburg Area Senior High School; Holden Lupey, Forbes Road Jr/Sr High School; and Mason Swankler, Waynesboro Area Senior High School.

The nominees for Outstanding Female and Male Solo Vocal Performance are: Heather Rippeon, Gettysburg Area High School; Clara Geesaman, St. Maria Goretti High School; Maria Torres, Biglerville High School; Emily Palmerchuck, James Buchanan High School; Mady Rosenberry, Shippensburg Area Senior High School; Holden Lupey, Forbes Road Jr/Sr High School; Maxwell Wolfe, Gettysburg Area High School; Carter Tatara, Biglerville High School; Dean King, James Buchanan High School; and Ashton Ulmer, Shippensburg Area Senior High School.

The nominees for Outstanding Vocal Duet are: Clara Geesaman & Luke Szukalski, St. Maria Goretti High School; Maria Torres & Carter Tatara, Biglerville High School; Heather Rippeon & Maxwell Wolfe, Gettysburg Area High School; Ericka Schubel & Mason Swankler, Waynesboro Area Senior High School; and Natalie Crawford & Ashton Ulmer, Shippensburg Area Senior High School.

The nominees for Outstanding Musical Chorus are: The Pajama Game, Waynesboro Area Senior High School; Legally Blonde, Shippensburg Area Senior High School; Mamma Mia!, Gettysburg Area High School; She Loves Me, James Buchanan High School; and Sunday in the Park with George, Biglerville High School

The nominees for Outstanding Musical Production Number are: "Sunday" from Sunday in the Park with George, Biglerville High School; "Voulez Vous" from Mamma Mia! at Gettysburg Area Senior High School; "Twelve Days to Christmas" from She Loves Me at James Buchanan High School; "Whipped into Shape" from Legally Blonde at Shippensburg Area Senior High School; and / "Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid at Forbes Road Jr/Sr High School

The nominees for Outstanding Stage Crew: McConnellsburg High School, Shippensburg Area Senior High School, Gettysburg Area High School, James Buchanan High School and Biglerville High School.

The awards ceremony will be held this year on the stage of the Totem Pole Playhouse in Fayetteville, PA. Totem Pole's Producing Artistic Director, Rowan Joseph, will host the awards ceremony, Sunday, May 19th at 5PM which will include a the presentation of a production number from each of the participating high schools as well as performances from the nominated female and male soloists.

The awards ceremony will also be streamed live via Totem Pole Playhouse's Facebook page the evening of the awards and will be available on-line afterwards as well for those unable to attend.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday, May 1st at 10am. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger. Seating is very limited and on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets may be purchased on-line or by calling the Totem Pole Playhouse at (717) 352-2164.





