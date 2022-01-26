Theatre Companies Partner To Bring CROWNS To Harrisburg

Open Stage, a theatre company downtown, and Sankofa African American Theatre Company are proud to announce their next co-production, Crowns, a musical by Regina Taylor, which will play May 28 to June 26 on Open Stage's Capital BlueCross Main Stage.

This production will replace the previously announced run of Fairview, which the companies hope to schedule in a future season.

"Hats off to Crowns," raves The New York Times. Sankofa President & Executive Artistic Director Sharia Benn is back at Open Stage with a spectacular production of this "warm, wise, and wonderful" gospel musical (Star Ledger). Crowns is the story of a Chicago teenager who, sent to live with her grandmother in South Carolina, finds connection among a community of resilient African American women in their church hats. Weaving together faith, fashion and family, Crowns is an inspirational, joyous musical celebration of love and redemption that will make your spirit sing!

The show was so successful when it was produced at Open Stage in 2006 that a revival was produced the following season in 2007. Open Stage is proud to present Crowns once again--this time with Sankofa. Previous production partnerships between the theatre companies include two runaway hits, Akeelah and the Bee (2018) and For Colored Girls... (2019).

Crowns will play at Open Stage February 12 to March 12 at Open Stage's intimate Capital BlueCross Main Stage, located at 25 North Court Street in downtown Harrisburg. For tickets, visit openstagehbg.com.