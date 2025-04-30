TINA, & JULIET, and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Set For Hershey Theatre's 2026 Broadway Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Hershey Theatre announced its next lineup of Broadway touring productions for 2026, including three all-new engagements to usher in a new era following the ongoing renovation project at the historic venue.

The 2026 Broadway Series programming features:

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, March 24-29, 2026

& JULIET, April 14-19, 2026

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, June 30-July 5, 2026

Subscriptions for the 2026 season, starting at just $129, are available now at www.HersheyTheatre.com for both new and renewing subscribers.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards. Her live shows were seen by millions, and more concert tickets were sold than for any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much-loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall. For more information, please visit www.TinaOnBroadway.com.

& JULIET

Created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name,

including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That's The Way It Is“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more No. 1 hits than any other artist this century, Max Martin.

Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there's life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it. For more information, please visit www.AndJulietBroadway.com.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalog of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Like “Jersey Boys” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career. For more information, please visit www.ABeautifulNoiseTheMusical.com.

