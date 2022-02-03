THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY Comes to The Players Club of Swarthmore

The Players Club of Swarthmore responded to recent pandemic conditions by sharply reducing the number of people occupying the building, postponing its next large-cast musical and presenting in its place a little musical gem that was in rehearsal in the intimate Black Box space upstairs. That show is The Theory of Relativity, by Neil Bartram and Brian Hill, directed by Alyssa Cherewaty and opening on February 18 for a limited run of two weeks and to limited seating, in the Main Stage auditorium downstairs.

The show's musical numbers use a playful treatment of the laws of physics as a background to the movement of human bodies and lives, as they attract, collide, couple and separate. Individually and in harmony, the ensemble members sing of relationships beginning, ending, changing and enduring, and ultimately of our relationship to all the others in our world. Oh, and to cats of course.

The Theory of Relativity plays Friday through Sunday Feb 18, 19, 20 and Thursday through Saturday Feb 24, 25, 26. Curtain time is 7:30 on Thursday, 8 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 PM on Sunday. Admission is $10 at the door or in advance at www.pcstheater.org. The theater is located at 614 Fairview Road in Swarthmore and is handicapped-accessible. For more information call 610-328-4271.