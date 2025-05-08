THE COLORED MUSEUM Comes to Sankofa African American Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Open Stage have announced their co-production of The Colored Museum, the bold and provocative satire by celebrated playwright George C. Wolfe. This powerful production, co-directed by Sankofa’s Executive Artistic Director Sharia Benn and Central Pennsylvania Film Commissioner Johntrae Williams, will take center stage from May 31 through June 19, 2025, at Open Stage’s Capital Blue Cross Main Stage in downtown Harrisburg.

First premiering in 1986, The Colored Museum remains as timely and urgent as ever. Through a series of 11 thought-provoking and uproariously funny “exhibits,” Wolfe examines and redefines what it means to be Black in America. With a sharp wit and theatrical innovation, the play dances between celebration and confrontation, offering audiences a journey that is, in Wolfe’s own words, “an exorcism and a party.”

This is the fifth major co-production between Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Open Stage, following acclaimed partnerships on Akeelah and the Bee, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf, Crowns, and Anne and Emmett—underscoring both companies’ commitment to socially conscious programming that amplifies Black voices and stories.

This production proudly showcases six exceptionally talented actors from the Central Pennsylvania region, placing local artistry center stage and celebrating the remarkable depth of performance talent within our own community. Their dynamic presence not only roots the production in the heart of Harrisburg but also shines a spotlight on the extraordinary capabilities of Central Pennsylvania’s theater artists.

“This play doesn’t pull any punches,” Benn said. “It’s bold. It’s raw. It’s healing. It’s soul work. And it’s asking us—really asking us—to reckon with where we’ve been, where we are, and where we have the power to go.”

Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon said, “The Colored Museum is a fearless and visionary theatrical experience that continues to resonate with audience’s decades after it was first produced. It’s sharp wit and emotional depth offer an unforgettable evening of theatre that challenges, entertains, and inspires.”

Benn co-directs the production with actor and collaborator Johntrae Williams. The cast includes Melinda Anderson, Sharia Benn, Weimy Montero Candelario, Marcus McGhee, Amandine Pope, Te’Sean Richardson, Johntrae Williams, and Journie Williams. The design team features Tristan Stasiulis as lighting designer, Becky Arney as props master, and Jess Ross as stage manager, with music direction by Brian McGrady and Kalen Myers.

