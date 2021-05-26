Servant Stage Presents DON'T ROCK THE JUKEBOX This Summer

Servant Stage Company will feature thirty-six of the most talented teen performers from across the region in Don't Rock The Jukebox, an all-new, high-energy tour de force of pop music from many eras and genres.

"I think audiences are really going to enjoy that there is something for everyone," says cast member Maddie Ciliento, 18, of Lancaster. "We have Rock n' Roll, Country, Broadway, and more. It can bring back childhood memories and remind audience members why they love music in the first place."

"We are so excited to share this high-energy, non-stop, song and dance production with our audiences," says Wally Calderon, Servant Stage's Artistic Director. "I have loved working with this particular group of teens because of their love of performing and growing. The energy and fun that they bring to each rehearsal has been unbelievable, and it shows in the stories they are telling through each song. Because of their willingness and desire to work hard and grow, I have been able to push them and challenge them even further, and they have risen to each occasion."

Don't Rock The Jukebox will perform at a variety of venues across Lancaster County, including Lititz Springs Park (24 North Broad Street, Lititz) on Friday, June 25th (7pm); at Clipper Magazine Stadium (650 North Prince Street, Lancaster) on Saturday, June 26th (11am); at Lancaster County Christian School (2390 New Holland Pike, Lancaster) on Saturday, June 26th (7pm); and at New Holland Park (498 East Jackson Street, New Holland) on Sunday, June 27th (3pm). All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will, as part of Servant Stage's mission to make the arts accessible to everyone in the community. To reserve your tickets or for more information, visit ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255.

"I think audiences will really enjoy the energy and enthusiasm that will come through in the performances!" says cast member Elle Herson, 14 of Fallowfield,. "It's fun to work with others who enjoy using the stage as an avenue to connect with other people. Although rehearsing with friends is fun, our real motivation is wanting the audience to be inspired and impacted by the show."

Servant Stage also offers other youth theatre opportunities throughout the year with Summer Theatre Camps for students ages 10-18 of all levels of experience, including youth productions of Once Upon a Mattress (July 5-10), Aladdin (July 12-17), Moana (July 26-31), and High School Musical 2 (August 2-7) and the Servant Stage Teen Company and Apprentice Company, two intensive training programs for students interested in pursuing musical theatre beyond high school (June-October). Servant Stage also offers drop-in pay-what-you-will theatre classes for all ages and levels of experience on Monday evenings. Registration and more info can be found at ServantStage.org.

Servant Stage is a non-profit theatre serving Lancaster County with a Pay-What-You-Will business model since 2011. While live in-person performances have been on hold, Servant Stage has been offering many virtual productions over the past year, continuing to find creative ways to share hope, inspiration, and the arts with the community. These virtual productions have received more than 350,000 views in the past year and many are still available to watch for free at ServantStage.org.