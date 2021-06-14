Scottish Folk-Rock Band Skerryvore to Kick Off the Majestic's Return to Live Concerts This September

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater will welcome Scotland's sensational folk-rock band Skerryvore to the stage Friday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m. The band's performance marks the opening of the Majestic's 2021-2022 live Celebrity Series and the return of live performance to the historic stage for the first time since March 2020.



"Skerryvore's band members are all master musicians and dynamic performers," explained Majestic Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel. "Their original music harmoniously blends elements of traditional Celtic folk music, country western and rock and roll. Their concerts are as refreshing as a highland breeze."



Twice winners of Scotland's Traditional Music Live Act of the Year Award (2011 and 2016), Skerryvore create a unique fusion of folk, rock, and pop representing the backgrounds and influences of the band members, who hail from different regions of Scotland. Brothers Daniel (accordion) and Martin Gillespie (pipes, whistles, accordion) are steeped in the Scottish west coast ceilidh tradition of the Isle of Tiree. Joining them are friends Fraser West on drums, and Alec Dalglish on guitar and vocals, bringing backgrounds in brass and wind bands, and jazz. Add to the mix blues, folk and country and you have Skerryvore.



Tickets for Skerryvore start at $35 and go on sale to the public Friday, June 18 at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200 or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org. Majestic members can access tickets early, starting Wednesday, June 16. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.

Skerryvore is just the first of several live performances slated at the Majestic this fall, including Tommy Emmanuel, CGP (October 5), Rich Little (October 15) and Gordon Lightfoot (October 21). Tickets for those shows are already available at the Box Office, online or by phone. The remainder of the 2021-2022 season will be announced in late July.



The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a cultural resource for its campus and community.