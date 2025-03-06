SUMMER WORSHIP NIGHTS Comes to Hersheypark Stadium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-GRAMMY nominee Phil Wickham and five-time GRAMMY winner Brandon Lake are taking their “Summer Worship Nights” tour across the country this year, including a visit to Hersheypark Stadium on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Presented by leading promoter TPR., the 2025 tour launches in Pittsburgh, Pa. on July 17 and will play 11 markets during its run, concluding on Aug. 3 in Los Angeles, Calif. Wickham and Lake will be joined by emerging artist Josiah Queen on all U.S. dates.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.SummerWorshipNightsTour.com.

