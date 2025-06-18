Review: THE SHARK IS BROKEN at Susquehanna Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Susquehanna Stage has long been known for delivering outstanding local theater, and with The Shark Is Broken, the company may have set a new bar. This darkly comic, introspective play comes alive on the Susquehanna stage with astonishing depth, sharp humor, and unforgettable performances.

The Shark Is Broken is a 2023 Broadway play that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the troubled filming of Steven Spielberg's 1975 blockbuster Jaws. Set on a cramped boat during frequent production delays, the story focuses on the tense, humorous, and revealing interactions between actors Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider. Co-written by Ian Shaw—Robert Shaw's son—the play blends fact and fiction to explore clashing personalities, personal demons, and the unexpected camaraderie that unfolded as the trio waited for the mechanical shark to work. It’s a poignant meditation on fame, legacy, and the often messy process of creating cinematic history.

Sean Caldwell’s portrayal of Richard Dreyfuss is spot-on, capturing a young actor’s eagerness and vulnerability with impeccable timing and hilarious physical comedy. David Kloser brings quiet gravitas to Roy Scheider, delivering a subtle but powerful performance grounded in controlled gestures and just the right touch of superiority. Sean Young commands the stage as Robert Shaw, anchoring the ensemble with an intense emotional presence, a crisp accent, and unexpected vocal flourishes that hint at his musical talents. The chemistry among the trio is the real star—natural, compelling, and deeply human.

Director Jeremy Patterson’s smart staging choices navigate the play’s challenging setting with ease, keeping the pace brisk while evoking the claustrophobic tension of a stalled production at sea. From authentic props like vintage newspapers to dynamic lighting and seamless scene transitions, every detail enhances the experience.

The Shark Is Broken is hilarious, poignant, and captivating—though best suited for adult audiences. Far from “just another success,” this production reaffirms Susquehanna Stage’s reputation for excellence and innovation in regional theater.

For more information on this and other productions, visit: https://www.susquehannastage.com

Reader Reviews