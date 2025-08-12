Review: LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL at The Belmont Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A vocal and emotional challenge was conquered most triumphantly at The Belmont Theatre in York with their stunning production of Little Women: The Musical. If you don’t have tickets yet, stop here, open another tab (https://thebelmont.org/shows/tickets/), and get yours before they sell out. I’ll wait…

This beloved adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, following the lives of the March sisters—Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy—is no easy feat for any company, let alone a community theater. Nervous heading into the theater, knowing the sheer vocal and emotional demands of the score, we feared whether The Belmont could rise to the occasion. Review co-author Julia Davis admitted, “This could be a disaster.” But halfway through the opening number, those concerns vanished completely. Victoria Narvaez as Jo is a revelation—her charisma, storytelling instincts, and powerhouse vocals deliver a performance that is both intimate and commanding. Her rendition of “Astonishing” was exactly that: a showstopper in every sense. Julie Roda, in the role of Marmee, offers a soul-stirring performance—her warm, almost operatic voice on “Here Alone” left more than a few audience members in tears. Audiences may remember Roda’s unforgettable performance of “Memory” from last season, and she once again proves to be a standout talent. Ella Bradner’s Aunt March adds another delightful layer, impressively singing in a comedic character voice while never losing vocal quality. The sisterly bond was made fully believable by Monica D’Imperio (Meg), Natalie Kerchner (Beth), and McKenna Spangler (Amy), who each brought their own strengths to the stage, forming a touching and cohesive family unit.

The male cast members are equally deserving of praise. Corey Strayer’s Laurie brought humor and heart, Joel Colvin’s sweet and tuneful John paired beautifully with D’Imperio, and Dan Poole’s Professor Bhaer impressed with both accent and chemistry opposite Narvaez. Kevin Alvarnez delivered some tender moments as the grandfatherly Mr. Laurence, particularly in his scenes with Kerchner’s Beth.

The secret weapon of the production might just be director Carter Anstine, whose inventive and fluid staging makes this one of the finest black box productions The Belmont has delivered. Scene transitions glide seamlessly thanks to Anstine’s clever use of space and Dylan Staub’s skilled stage management. Lighting and sound design by Caleb West enhance the emotional beats without overwhelming them, and Natalie Kerchner’s costumes are both era-appropriate and visually stunning.

In all, this production of Little Women is a resounding success—a powerful, beautifully sung, and lovingly staged tribute to sisterhood, resilience, and dreams. With this much talent on display, let’s hope for an extended run. For tickets and more information, visit https://thebelmont.org/shows/tickets/.

Reader Reviews

