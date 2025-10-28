Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Susquehanna Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A wildly inappropriate, raunchy, laugh-out-loud night of hysterical fun is taking over the Susquehanna Stage with its electrifying production of The Rocky Horror Show. This cult classic rock musical, with its perfect blend of outrageous humor, campy sensuality, and gender-bending spectacle, has been brought to life with creativity, precision, and fearless performances by a wonderful cast and crew.

As always, the Susquehanna Stage delivers exceptional production value. The set design is brilliantly crafted for seamless transitions, clear storytelling, and striking visual impact, while live music—always a treat at this venue—is once again top-notch under the skilled direction of Nick Werner on piano and as conductor. Costumes are an essential part of Rocky Horror, and this team nailed it: Jacquee Johnson, Wanda Good, Diane Shultz, Debbie Sturgis, and Jackie Wein-Roberts collaborated to create outrageous outfits that perfectly matched the equally outrageous personas on stage.

In a show filled with colorful characters, Meredith Stone stood out as the Narrator, perfectly balancing sass and authority while toying cleverly with the audience. Her vocal power added an unexpected but welcome musical punch. The chemistry between Kaitlin Riley’s Janet and Brady Bennett’s Brad was charming and believable—both delivered standout vocals that blended beautifully, supported by impressive acting that anchored the show amid its chaos.

Tevis Bryant brought expressive physical comedy and excellent vocal moments, while Michael Klitsch’s take on Riff Raff was a highlight of inventive character work. My co-reviewer, Julia Davis, declared Klitsch’s performance the best of the evening—but for me, that title goes to Joseph Chubb as Frank N. Furter. Chubb commanded the stage with powerful vocals, emotional intensity, and a flair for the dramatic that was impossible to ignore. His performance of “I’m Going Home” was an undeniable showstopper, earning the loudest cheers of the night.

Orion DaQuila’s explosive entrance as Eddie brought raw energy and glam-rock attitude, thrilling the audience with powerhouse vocals and wild stage presence.

While a few microphone issues occasionally muddled the vocals, the rockin’ live band more than made up for it. And though I personally am not a fan of the show’s raunchy humor and adult themes, my co-reviewer—and the packed house around us—clearly adored every minute.

In the end, this Rocky Horror Show is an absolutely ridiculous story brought to hilarious and impressive levels through smart staging, impeccable timing, and a cast overflowing with talent. The Susquehanna Stage has once again proven that bold choices and fearless performances can create a night of theater that’s as shocking as it is spectacular.

For more information about this and other productions, visit:

