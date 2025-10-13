Review: THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION at The Belmont Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Belmont Theatre’s production of The Shawshank Redemption is a commendable community theater effort, offering a thoughtful and heartfelt adaptation of Stephen King’s classic. Directed by Rich Mehrenberg, the show is supported by creative staging and many standout performances. Performed in the intimate Grumbacher Studio, the minimalist set design and clever transitions support the story effectively, making the most of the space and resources available.

Set inside the walls of Shawshank State Penitentiary, the play follows Andy Dufresne, a quiet, intelligent banker who is wrongfully convicted of murdering his wife and her lover. As he adjusts to the realities of prison life, Andy forms an unlikely friendship with long-time inmate Red. Over the years, Andy uses his skills, patience, and inner strength to survive while never letting go of hope. The story explores themes of injustice, friendship, resilience, and the enduring human spirit.

Among the production’s highlights are Malcolm Xtra as Red and Aaron Ayala as Andy Dufresne. Xtra, serving as narrator and central figure, delivers a steady and compelling performance that keeps the story grounded. Ayala captures the nervous energy and quiet resolve of Andy, and as the show progresses, the chemistry between the two becomes one of its strongest elements, giving real emotional weight to their developing friendship.

Craig Copas stands out as Warden Stammas, bringing a sharp and consistent presence to the role. His portrayal of the manipulative and controlling warden adds tension and complexity. Hunter Hughes brings appropriate intensity to Hadley, creating a physically and morally intimidating figure, while Eric Weiss’s Bogs Diamond offers a truly unpleasant antagonist, well-played with no shortage of menace.

A particularly touching performance comes from Thomas Anthony DiMaggio as Brooksie. His gentle, understated portrayal lends quiet emotional depth to a key scene. Similarly, Scott Sauter’s Tommy brings a sense of hope and vulnerability that helps drive the second act forward.

The ensemble—Edward Ritter, Madison Buckley, Na’san Jamison, Dave Yates, and Elijah Alexander—each contribute to the fabric of the world, with several delivering brief but effective moments that help round out the prison environment.

While not every element lands perfectly, the production as a whole reflects the dedication and effort of a passionate community theater team. The storytelling remains clear, and fans of the film will appreciate the respectful nods to familiar moments, while new audiences will find much to connect with in this story of resilience, injustice, and the enduring power of hope.

Parental advisory: This production contains adult language and explicit content.

For more information on The Shawshank Redemption and upcoming shows, visit thebelmont.org.

