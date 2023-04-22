Review: THE PRINCESS RESCUERS at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone

TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone is presenting The Princess Rescuers under the direction of Diane Crews. Princess Rescuers is an an original play written by local York resident, Paige Hoke. She wrote this play for her senior thesis at Arcadia College. It is not surprising that it was a winner at the Kennedy Center College Theatre Festival. This unique fairytale has all the important ingredients of talking animals, princesses, evil queens, and magic.

Gina Wagner (Mrs. Margaret), Anjali Patel (Rose), Liam DiMercurio (Elijah), and Haylee Moore (Celia) set the stage for the beginning of a magical story to save a princess. Michaela Wagner (Vallia) has the perfect voice for the good princess who needs help. Sofia DiMercurio (Sinya) is excellent as the scary evil queen who has taken over the land. Kevin Alvarnaz (Roono) is funny and endearing as he helps the children complete their task of saving the princess.

Danielle Collison (Maldo), Rory Fogle (Nani), and Bianca Blagg (Rahzna) play the queen's evil sidekicks. Christina Walters (mother) is the mother of the children. Evie Haag, Shanya Pate, Abygael Underwood, and Sam Roberts were the trees. The following roles are double cast: Lily Ganong (Rose), Levi Schneider (Elijah), Marlowe Given (Celia), Faith Brown (Vallia), Hope Lowry (Sinya), Bryn Walker (Tree).

Clink the link below to order tickets for The Princess Rescuers presented by TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone from April 21-23. It is an entertaining show for the whole family to enjoy!