Review: CHRISTMAS IN NEVERLAND at The Musical Box Theatre

The Musical Box Theatre presents Christmas in Neverland on stage from November 20th to 22nd under the direction of Shana Christine McCoy. The book, music, and lyrics were by Erik Przytulski, and the musical premiered in December 2023 in Costa Mesa, CA. His show, Alien Vs. Musical, won Best World Premier, Outstanding Songwriting, and Encore Producers’ Award at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Get into the holiday spirit with Wendy, Michael, and John as they fly away with Peter Pan and Tickerbell to teach all of Neverland about Christmas. Jules Quintilian’s Peter Pan was confident and exuberant, and of all her song, “Isn’t It Peculiar” was well done. Kristen Demmers’s Tickerbell was sassy and hilarious, and her song “Humbug” with the Pirates was filled with comedic moments. I really enjoyed the Pirate’s “Jolly Christmas.” Pirates singing about Christmas was such blend of themes. Lost Boy’s mash-up of holiday stories in “The Pageant” was really fun to listen to and watch as the Lost Boy’s all seemed to have so much fun as they learned about Christmas.

This large Christmas in Neverland cast includes your favorite characters, Lost Boys, Pirates, Mermaids, Crocodiles, and Neverlandians. The characters were played by Jules Quintilian (PeterPan), Emma Walther (Captain Hook), Kenny Hamme (See), Kristen Demmers (Tinkerbell), Mallory McVey (Wendy), River Haag (John), Olivia Heipler (Michael), Emily Goodling (Mary Darling), Matt Yordy-Bahn (George Darling), and Izzy Evans (Tiger Lily). The Lost Boys include Jase Kcehowski (Niles), Grace Meyer (Curly), Madison Eaton (Slightly), Alice Hinkle (Toodles), Dustyn McLaughlin (Twin), Josie DeMasi (Twin), Gabriela Ferrer, Elisabeth Franz, Nico Contreras, and Savannah Gotwalt. The Pirates include Rachel Hinkle (Black Bill), Michael Shipman (Starkey), Olivia Downs (Jukes), Ally Ferrer (Turke), Emily Goodling (Cecco), Bethan Kalykh, Mindy Shipman, Juliana Adkins, and Stephany Feiser. The Mermaids include Olivia Downs, Sophia Hinkle, Abby Patillo, and Gabriella Ferrer. The Crocodiles include AJ Bair, Nora Contreras, Savannah Gotwalt, Nico Contreras, Gabriela Ferrer, Julianna Adkins, Bethany Malykh, and Emily Goodling. The Neverlandians include Stephany Reiser, AJ Bair, Olivia Ferrer, Elisabeth Frang, Abby Patillo, Nico Contreras, Nora Contreras, Mindy Shipman, and Savannah Gotwalt.

With Thanksgiving next week, Christmas in Neverland is a new musical to watch to ease into the holiday spirit with the fun of Pirates and adventure. Click on the link below for tickets or more information.

