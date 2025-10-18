Review: THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone is presenting the stage adaptation of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe from October 17th to 19th under the directorial debut of Skye Williams. This 1989 adaptation was written by Joseph Robinett. The 1950’s novel by C.S. Lewis was the first in The Chronicles of Narnia series. Many books of the series have been adapted to film, radio, and the stage and have influenced literature and pop culture over the years.

TAFE introduces you to Narnia by walking you through the wardrobe. You meet young Lucy (Madalynn Richard), Edmund (Mason Damon), Peter (Kade Junk), and Susan (Faith Brown) as they discover the magical world of talking animals, witches, and winter that never ends. Karen Leclaire was excellent in her portrayal of the evil witch who has taken over Narnia. Her cold and callous character is quite the foil to the calm and paternal Aslan, played by Lucas Wise.

The characters includes: Adalynn Richard (Lucy), Mason Damon (Edmund), Kade Junk (Peter), Faith Brown (Susan), Gabby Gross (Unicorn), EmaLeigh Darrow (White Stag), Luna Schiffgens (Centaur), Quinton Laughman (Mr. Beaver), Erica Collison (Mrs. Beaver), Zo Szilagyi (Mr. Tummus), Steve Brown (Father Christmas), Deb Lynn (Elf), Lucas Wise (Aslan), Karen Leclaire (Witch), Sebastian Williams (Ferris Ulf), Jonathan Collison (Dwarf). The Woodland Creatures include: EmaLeigh Darrow, Geoffrey Fillmore, Rose Goodwin, Finnley Martin, and Kylie Tauzin. The Witch’s Army includes: Blakely Beinstein, Makayla Brookens, Benjamin Damon, Kimo Garcia, and Keegan Martin. The Wood Nymphs include: Eleanor Boyer, Danielle Collison, Rory Fogle, and Harper Hostetter.

Theresa Strange (Costume Designer ) was fun and creative with the animal costumes for the many different Narnia characters. My favorite was the Centaur! The fight scenes were well choreographed by Sebastian Williams and Kacie Fonteyne. There were so many places to watch during this high action scene.

This a family friendly show and a perfect chance to bring these beloved characters to a new generation of children. If you are a fan of The Chronicles of Narnia, then you won’t want to miss this show. Check out the link below for tickets and more information.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Central Pennsylvania News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...