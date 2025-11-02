Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at DreamWrights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DreamWrights presents Murder on the Orient Express from October 31st to November 9th under the direction of Rodd Robertson. Agatha Christie’s detective novel was published in 1934. Ken Ludwig, a York native, wrote the play adaptation that premiered in 2017 at the McCarter Theatre. Murder on the Orient Express was also adapted for radio, film, tv, and comics. You can even play board games, computer games, and video games based of the novel.

DreamWrights is brimming with 1930’s nostalgia for this show. You’ll be immersed into the opening scene at the hotel the moment you step into the theatre. I love when space is utilized in a unique way in theatre. Seeing the actors up close in the lobby adds an element of intimacy that will make it hard to figure out who’s guilty in the end. The clues start even before the murder takes place, so pay attention to the details!

Jay Schmuck’s portrayal of the Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, was excellent. He demonstrated strength and authority as he lead the audience through the drama that unfolded before them. The talented cast had a strong grasp of their character’s background story complete with distinctive accents. You’ll meet a feisty Russian princess, a religious Swedish missionary, an shady American businessman, his high-strung secretary, a young English governess, a beautiful Hungarian Countess, a sassy Minnesota housewife, a Scottish Colonel, and a French Conductor.

The cast includes Jay Schmuck (Hercule Poirot), Charlie Heller (Monsieur Bouc), Bea Gilbert (Princess Dragomiroff), Kelly Warren (Countess Andrenyi), Justin Nicholas (Colonel John Arbuthnot), Mackenzie Buckley (Greta Ohlsson), Andrew Texter (Hector MacQueen), Dan Gilbert (Samuel Ratchett), Kayla Nicholas (Mary Debenham), Kimberly Roman (Helen Hubbard), Joey Miller (Michel the Conductor), and Joshua Arroyo (Head Waiter). The ensemble Ensemble includes: Dee Dee Allen, Kevin Keith Allen, Christine Catterall, Chris Drinkut, Olivia Downs, Tina Hesson, Ed Hesson, Murphy Howard, Christine Koslosky, Ruoxia Li, Lillian Marvis, Amanda McClair, Vada McClair, Eric Miller, Joanna Miller, Krish Madhogarhia, Usha Madhogarhia, Arsalan Paleshi, Arvin Paleshi, Soren Paleshi, Sara Shafaei, Cody Smith, and Jesse Smith

If you are looking for a good murder mystery to enjoy, I recommend seeing Murder on the Orient Express. I loved the 1930’s set design, intentional use of lighting for effect, and the solid acting. The cast at DreamWrights will keep you guessing. You will absolutely be surprised by the ending!

