Review: Harrisburg Fringe Festival 2025 DAY 3 at Various Harrisburg Venues

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There is only one day left of the Harrisburg Fringe Festival, Sunday, July 20th! So far Fringe 2025 has not disappointed. Visitors will be amazed not only by the variety of performances and level of talent but also by the wonderful venues, friendly volunteers, and incredible organization. This reviewer visited Ten Oh! Six to peruse the visual Fringe-- it is well worth the visit to see this warm and welcoming studio and to see the beautiful artwork!

Here's a rundown of what this reviewer saw the first half of day 3!

Fringe Thoughts #6

How I Learned (Not) to Drive

Unfortunately, this was the last performance for this one-person show at Gamut Theatre. If you didn't get to see Jesse Bradley-Amore perform this piece under the direction of Padriac Lilis, you missed out on a fabulous piece of live theatre. Jesse's expressions and delivery are outstanding, bringing vulnerability, humor, and energy to the story. It is an immensely relatable story of trauma, fear, loneliness, love, and overcoming fear, and his performance makes it impossible to not become completely invested in the story. I hope to see Jesse in future Fringe performances!

Fringe Thoughts #7

An American (Not) in Paris

Hopefully you all got to experience this relatable, hilarious one-person show by Liv Rocklin. Liv is a terrific comedian, musician, and storyteller. Her performance explores so many things that we can all relate to--control issues, how it feels to realize your lack of control, what it was like going through the Covid-19 pandemic, relationships, dreams, and loneliness. Her comedic timing is stellar, and her songs are delightful!

Fringe Thoughts #8

Irish Coffin Bomb

In true Fringe fashion, this show is unlike any I've experienced so far this weekend. It is both historical and sadly incredibly relevant. Featuring Tyler Rossi and Caitlyn Hughes as cousins Cairan and Jo, this play by Katherine Rossi takes place in Lancaster, PA in 1972. The play explores questions of justice, righteousness, and freedom and what it takes to achieve those things. It forces us to face difficult questions about violence and peaceful protest. Tyler and Caitlyn embody their characters, filling every move and word with conviction, anger, and desperation to make one another understand. It is a show that speaks to today's audience in ways that are thought-provoking and often uncomfortable. Check out this incredibly impactful show Sun July 20 at 12:05 at Gamut Theatre.

Fringe Thoughts #9

Stand-up 4 Recovery

Based in Altanta, Stand-Up 4 Recovery reminds us of the power of comedy and laughter to heal. As their show description says "their mission is creating engaging, recovery-friendly shows, serving as a beacon of hope sharing their experience, strength, and jokes." Richie Satori, executive director of Stand-Up 4 Recovery joined the 2025 Harrisburg Fringe Festival. His stand-up brings forth humor in the depths of truth, telling his story and keeping audiences laughing. Local Comedian Zachary Breach opened for Richie with a hilarious and fast-paced set. While this was the last performance for this Fringe, keep an eye out for future performances--their mission includes getting overdose reversal kits into venues throughout the country.

www.standup4recovery.com

Stay tuned to read about the other 4 shows this reviewer is seeing on day 3, and don't forget to visit www.hbgfringe.com to get your tickets for tomorrow!

Reader Reviews

SPONSORED BY THE APPELL CENTER

Need more Central Pennsylvania Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...