Review: ​​Harrisburg Fringe Festival 2025 DAY 2 at Various Harrisburg Venues

We are back from the second day of HBG Fringe 2025! This reviewer was able to see three more wonderful shows by the talented artists that dedicated their time to showcasing their labors of love. Remember to check out their website hbgfringe.com to purchase tickets for all these wonderful shows!

Fringe thoughts from Night 2 #1

Circumscribed: A True Tall Tale of One Father, Two Sons, and Thousands of Foreskins

Circumscribed: A True Tall Tale of One Father, Two Sons, and Thousands of Foreskins is full of fantastical tales of Noam Osband navigating life. He is a fantastic story teller who also has visual and audio aids to immerse you into his story. It is a wonderful show that explores finding your path as you grow up, losing a parent too early and also becoming a parent yourself. There are 2 more shows to catch, Saturday 7/19 at 3pm and Sunday 7/20 at 1:30pm at The State Museum of Pennsylvania.

Fringe thoughts from Night 2 #2

River City Stories: Part 2

River City Stories, created by Paul Hood and Wallace McKelvey, continue with three more stories that stand alone as well as intertwine with Part 1. This movie is beautifully shot with talented actors and crew, all in Harrisburg as a love letter to the city. With these new stories there are some familiar faces if you watched Part 1, but you get to see them in a different light. If you are native to Harrisburg, this is a must see! There is a final showing on Saturday 7/19 at 5:45 pm at Midtown Cinema.

Fringe Thoughts from Night 2 #3

Remember to Submit a Title -Little Kids in an Aquarium

Remember to Submit a Title is a 2 person show starring Willow and Griffin that has a bunch of short plays within the play. The two actors play themselves in all these plays, the best part, the audience chooses the order of the plays! Willow and Griffin fill the entire show with fun quips and jests both during the plays and in between keeping the audience laughing. When you see this show, be ready and willing to participate as well! Catch this hilarious duo on Saturday 7/20 at 8:25 at Midtown Cinemas.

Please be on the lookout for more reviews for the upcoming Fringe days! To see more reviews you can also check out another local reviewer Andrea Stephenson for more Fringe thoughts! Get out there and Do Something Weird.

