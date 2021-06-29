Reading Theater Project Announces In Nature's Studio: Live Performance

The ​Reading Theater Project has announced the company's return to live, in-person performance with In Nature's Studio: Live Performances in the Arboretum outdoors at the Reading Public Museum, 500 Museum Road, Reading, Pa. The performance will take place Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 5:30pm to 7pm. This production will be free to all. More information can be found at: readingtheaterproject.org/in-natures-studio

The benches throughout the Arboretum will become micro-stages where actors, dancers, and musicians will simultaneously perform new work, some spanning the 90 minutes of the performance event and shorter pieces being performed multiple times. All performances use the park setting as inspiration and are appropriate for all audiences.

This project was inspired by the Reading Public Museum's exhibition In Nature's Studio: Two Centuries of American Landscape Painting. The exhibit, drawn from RPM's collection, explores the Hudson River School and the emergence of the first uniquely American artistic movement; Impressionism and Tonalism at the turn of the century; and Modern trends in interpreting the landscape. Majestic and inspirational depictions of bucolic American vistas-intimate forest interiors, sweeping panoramic views of natural wonders, and dramatic images of the untamed land and sea-join dramatic scenes of Europe, the Near East, and South America by artists from the United States.

"It's a much-needed delight to get to create new work together in the Arboretum. We can't wait to share this new approach and connect with new and unsuspecting audiences ," said Vicki Haller Graff, Artistic Director.

Participants include Fadi Acra, Ryan Cassidy, Griffin Cook, Jimmy Damore, Brad Gale, Kath Godwin, Joel Gori, Jill Haley, Emily Hannon, Chris Heslop, Taylor Clark Housel, Richie Maldonado, Chris Paolini, Kathryn Pedersen, Nadia Perfect, Andrew Pochan, Adam Richter, Megan Rose, Sean Sassaman, Jessica C. Warchal-King, Griffin Yeyna, Amy Young. The production will be coordinated by Jewell A. Brown, Vicki Haller Graff, and Sean Sassaman.

This production is generously funded by EnerSys.

The Reading Theater Project is a locally-focused, professional theater company, based in Greater Reading/Berks County, PA. We value collaboration and creative challenges and believe theater is an inclusive experience that can reveal our shared human condition. For more information, visit readingtheaterproject.org or call 484-706-9719.

The Reading Public Museum is a dynamic center of lifelong learning and discovery that educates, enlightens, and engages current and future generations through the collection, preservation, and interpretation of objects of art, science, and civilization. The Museum is located at 500 Museum Road, Reading, PA 19611, and is typically open daily from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Admission to The Museum is: $10 adults (18-64), $6 children/seniors/students (w/ID) and free to Members and children three years old and under. Web: www.readingpublicmuseum.org