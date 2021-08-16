Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RUDOLPH: THE MUSICAL To Visit Hershey Theatre This Holiday Season

pixeltracker

The beloved television classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season.

Aug. 16, 2021  

RUDOLPH: THE MUSICAL To Visit Hershey Theatre This Holiday Season

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" is bringing the most famous reindeer of all to Hershey Theatre this holiday season on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

The beloved television classic "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season. Come see all of your favorite characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life in "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical." It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Don't miss this wonderful holiday tradition that speaks to the misfit in all of us.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.RudolphTheMusical.com.


Related Articles View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Will Connolly Photo
Will Connolly

More Hot Stories For You

  • Ballet Palm Beach Announces Special Pre-Season Pricing for 2021-2022 Season
  • The International Association Of Blacks In Dance Announces 2021 COLLECTIVE Cohort
  • Stars Dance Studio Announces Open Enrollment for Fall 2021 Classes
  • Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Classes August 16-19